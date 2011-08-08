RTW TOUCHMONITOR SOLVES LOUDNESS ISSUES FOR SUITE IN THE UK

Post-Production House Relies on the TM9 to Keep Audio in Check for Top British Comedy Series

COLOGNE, GERMANY, 8 AUGUST, 2011 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce that Suite, a post-production house located on Newman Street in London's West End, is using the TouchMonitor TM9 to meet new program delivery requirements for Sky Television, which include the EBU R128 loudness standard. Having previously tested the TM9 and its loudness monitoring capability, the facility purchased the device knowing it could meet that loudness requirement.

The RTW TM9, supplied by Aspen Media, the UK and Ireland distributor, was provided with multichannel capability plus loudness and SPL measurement and will be operated by Sound Engineers Simon Wright and Matt Baird in Suite's 5.1 Pro Tools studio.

"I first saw the TouchMonitor at IBC last year," says Chief Engineer Jim Merrett who initiated the purchase. "We became seriously interested in it after having a hands-on session at the Aspen Media Technology Day last November.

Merrett goes on to explain that Suite borrowed the TM9 for a week and were particularly impressed by its flexibility. "We could arrange the instruments as we wanted them on the screen and we liked the idea that we could upgrade with extra audio measurement tools as and when we needed them," he says. "But right now it's the loudness monitoring that's essential to us."