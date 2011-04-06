DVEO to Debut Real Time MPEG-2 Logo Inserter at NAB 2011, Booth SU6911

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will introduce their broadcast quality MPEG-2 logo inserter at NAB 2011, April 11-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada, in booth SU6911.

Available in mid-April, the LogoSerter™ is a cost-effective software-based system that inserts a logo anywhere on MPEG-2 video content in real time. It works by decoding the transport stream, overlaying the logo, and re-encoding the result. This process is computationally intensive and requires a 6 core processor to be effective.

The LogoSerter inserts logos or text anywhere on the SD or HD live stream with any degree of transparency. The logos and text can be static or blinking. Video input and output is DVB-ASI. The system supports 1080i, 720p, and 480i.

"The LogoSerter is designed for our broadcast and cable customers who wish to add their 'brand' to the content they create," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "The logo is not easy to remove once it is added."

Logos can be created in several formats, although bitmaps are preferred. The position of the logo, transparency, and fade characteristics can be configured via the control software. The Windows® based system also features schedule-based logo insertion.

• Broadcast Quality

• Inserts logos, graphics, and text into video feeds

• Input: DVB-ASI

• Output: DVB-ASI

• Supports 1080i, 720p, and 480i

• Selects transport streams by program numbers or PIDs

• Features schedule-based logo insertion

• Choose from static or blinking logos and text

• Select any degree of transparency

• Easy drag and drop placement to position logo on screen

• 3 RU rack mountable frame

Suggested Retail Prices:

LogoSerter: $9,995 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

