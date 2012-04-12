RTS to highlight new Zeus III LE+ compact digital intercom matrix

RTS will showcase the new Zeus III LE+ compact digital intercom matrix at the 2012 NAB Show.

Offering 16 channels in and out and two configurable party line interface channels, Zeus III LE+ offers more options for smaller-scale applications. Ethernet and serial ports on the unit’s back panel allow it to be configured from anywhere on a network using AZedit intercom configuration software, while a USB port on the front panel offers direct access with AZedit.

The system also has 16 standard RJ45 connectors, making it easier to connect an intercom system with audio lines and keypanels by keeping the RTS wiring scheme. In addition, the two built-in relays can be used to control lighting or to key remote transmitters and paging systems.

Features include two redundant power supplies, USB port, trunk capability, additional channels/ports, dual-channel party line interface, remote configuration, dynamic keypanel addressing and two relays.

See RTS at 2012 NAB Show booth C6008.