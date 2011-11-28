Cost-Effective Multi-Format, Multi-Purpose HD CMOS Camera, Tapeless HD ENG Camcorder, HD CMOS “POV” Camera, and Flat-Panel LCD HD Monitors Being Shown by Ikegami at Government Video Expo, Washington DC, Nov. 30 to Dec. 1

WASHINGTON DC CONVENTION CENTER, EXHIBIT #322, NOV. 30-DEC. 1, 2011 – Ikegami Electronics (U.S.A.), Inc., the Emmy®-winning original co-developer of portable tapeless video cameras, will return to Washington DC to exhibit its acclaimed GFCAM™ HDS-V10 Flash-RAM HD camcorder, cost-effective HDK-77EC multi-format HD camera, HDL-50 one-piece POV HD camera, and space-saving flat-panel HD LCD monitors at this year’s Government Video Expo.

“Superior HD quality, advanced technology, multi-format flexibility, and user-friendly features combined with price-performance value have long been hallmarks of Ikegami,” notes Alan Keil, VP and Director of Engineering at Ikegami Electronics U.S.A., Inc. “Ikegami products are in use each and every day in HDTV facilities large and small around the world. Government video is among the many market segments that Ikegami serves, and public-sector production professionals know they can rely on this exemplary technology leader for HD cameras, monitors, and accessories that provide the picture quality, reliability, and economy that mission-critical applications demand. We invite everyone at this year’s Expo to come by our exhibit and see the latest innovations that continue to make Ikegami a first choice in government video.”

GFCAM™ Tapeless HD

In an age when shoulder-mounted ENG-style HD camcorders are recognized for their durability and versatile field/studio production applications, Ikegami stands apart. As the original co-developer of portable tapeless acquisition more than a decade ago, Ikegami benefits from more years of experience in tapeless than any other camera manufacturer. Ikegami’s latest HD tapeless HD ENG camcorder – the GFCAM™ HDS-V10 – is an advanced yet affordable three-CCD ENG camera featuring 1080i or 720p HDTV format support, as well as 480i SD support, full Avid NLE compatibility, and advanced features such as Bluetooth for instant export of thumbnail clips directly to laptops for fast logging, metadata insertion, and other workflow advantages. The GFCAM™ HDS-V10 records to removable GFPAK™ cartridges containing Flash-RAM media of up to 128 GB in storage capacity. GFPAK™ also includes a convenient USB port for instant access to file-based video from laptop or desktop editing systems. Users can also choose Ikegami’s CF Adaptor, which can be loaded with off-the-shelf CompactFlash Type I media for “plug-and-play” compatibility with the GFCAM™ media slot.

Part of Ikegami's tapeless GF™ Series product line, the GFCAM™ HDS-V10 tapeless camcorder employs MPEG-2 compression and the MXF file format for an open-codec HD/SD recording architecture. Ikegami's GF™ Series production solution leverages the increasing integration of IT networking in government, broadcast, and professional video production environments to deliver unprecedented file-based HD workflow efficiencies extending from digital video capture, to non-linear editing, to final content delivery. All video and metadata recorded with the GFCAM™ HDS-V10 also has direct compatibility to all major Avid Technology nonlinear edit systems via Avid’s AMA (Avid Media Access) plug-in architecture for optimum production-workflow efficiencies.

Multi-Format, Multi-Purpose HD Camera

Further meeting the demands of the public sector’s increasingly varied HD production needs is Ikegami’s HDK-77EC native multi-format (1080i and 720p) HD CMOS portable field camera. An economical docking-style HD camera, HDK-77EC’s three advanced 2/3-inch 2.5 mega-pixel CMOS imaging sensors not only provide dual-format HD flexibility with native interlace and progressive readout modes for extremely sharp and detailed 16:9 pictures, but also reduced power consumption and operating temperature.

The HDK-77EC can be used as either a portable shoulder-mounted camera, a studio camera with an optional Ikegami high-performance 16:9 LCD monitor, or – with the addition of the Ikegami SE-79D System Expander – a “hard” field/studio camera outfitted with a large “box” HD lens. The HDK-77EC can also be used with Ikegami’s CCU-890M camera control unit for built-in fiber or triax connectivity that provides convenient, lightweight, mobile flexibility. Users can choose the type of camera cable with a simple switch at the CCU, combined with mounting the docking FA Fiber Adapter or TA Triax Adapter to the camera head. An optional 1080/60p dual-processing capability is also available, providing an upgrade path to 3G-SDI HD production, should users desire that in the future.

Multi-Format CMOS HD POV Camera

Also on display at Government Video Expo 2011 is Ikegami’s HDL-50, a one-piece full-digital native multi-format HD camera designed for POV (point-of-view) video-capture from inaccessible or challenging locations for security, airborne, traffic-and-weather reporting, and other specialized applications. A small lightweight “box”-style camera, the HDL-50 employs three advanced 2/3-inch 2.5 Mega-pixel CMOS sensors for native multi-format HD performance, including 1080/59.94i and 720/59.94p directly from the camera head. A motorized remote-controllable four-position optical ND filter and electronic color-correction filter enable the compact and versatile HDL-50 to handle a wide range of lighting conditions.

A customized version of a similar Ikegami box-style HD POV camera traveled 240,000 miles to the moon in 2007 and beamed back the first successful HD images from lunar orbit for JAXA, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Space-Saving Flat-Panel HD LCD Monitors

Full-featured and cost-effective, Ikegami’s line of space-saving flat-panel 16:9 HD LCD color monitors includes models ranging from the 32-inch full-HD-pixel multi-format HLM-3250W to the dual-rack-mountable 9-inch HLM-904W, which supports AC, DC, and battery operation for maximum mobility and use in any production environment, including mobile vans. Of particular interest to the government video community is the HLM-1704WR HD/SD 17-inch multi-format LCD color monitor, which offers an abundance of features for a wide range of production applications. Designed for reduced depth, power consumption, and weight, the HLM-1704WR accepts many different input formats (and can automatically identify each) as well as two HD/SD-SDI inputs and one analog composite input. Embedded audio compatibility, remote-control functions, built-in markers and test signals, time code, waveform, and vector scope display functions, stereo speakers, and many other features make the HLM-1704WR a versatile 16:9 monitoring solution. Ikegami representatives will be on hand at the show to demonstrate many of the Company’s space-saving flat-panel 16:9 HD LCD color monitors and explain how they can meet your particular video (and audio) monitoring needs.

Ikegami HD cameras, monitors, and other products will be shown in booth # 322 at Government Video Expo 2011 from November 30 to December 1 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington DC. Ikegami product experts will also be on hand to answer questions.

For more information and the location of the Regional Office nearest you, call Ikegami's Maywood NJ headquarters at 201-368-9171 or visit www.Ikegami.com.

Ikegami Electronics (U.S.A.), Inc. is a leading supplier of professional broadcasting products in the Western Hemisphere. With U.S. offices in New Jersey, California, Florida, Texas, and Illinois, the Ikegami name is recognized worldwide for its state-of-the-art television cameras and closed-circuit TV equipment. Ikegami's universal High Definition TV cameras have been widely accepted by the broadcast industry as it continues the transition to the High Definition Television Format.

Ikegami- “Tapeless Wireless Seamless”

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.