NEP COLOR CORRECTS WITH COBALT DIGITAL

MANUFACTURER’S 9901-UDX PROVIDES COLOR CORRECTION, FRAME SYNCHRONIZATION, AND UP/DOWN/CROSS CONVERSION FROM ONE UNIT

(Urbana, IL, August 19, 2010) – Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), designer and manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment, has supplied color corrector panels to NEP Broadcasting to complement the new Fusion3G™ 9901-UDX converter unit. NEP, the leading international provider of mobile tele-production services, is using the fully-featured package for up/down/cross conversion, frame synchronization, and color correction on its two new state-of-the-art 3D trucks – SS31 and SS32 - for production of live 3D sports and entertainment events.

The color correction feature is offered as an option on both the new Fusion3G series as well as on the Company’s established COMPASS 9000 range of HD/SD-SDI cards. Both product lines are compatible with openGear™, the next generation format that handles cards from multiple manufacturers in the same frame. The color correction feature is perfectly suited for use with Cobalt’s OGCP-9000/CC Remote Control Panel that provides independent RGB channel controls for luma, black, and gamma.

According to George Hoover, Chief Technology Officer for NEP Broadcasting, "We like the Cobalt color correctors due to the video operator-friendly nature of the dedicated control panel, density of a card based system, and value point leveraging the color corrector function with another function such as frame sync, rather than two separate devices. We also purchased three units for a new prime time talk show with the Frame Sync Proc modules to allow for correcting incoming remotes or color correcting monitor feeds on the studio floor.”

"NEP’s confidence in Cobalt Digital’s range of color correctors and control panels underscores the quality of our growing product line and its ability to operate reliably in a live environment,” said Chris Shaw, VP of Sales for Cobalt Digital. “We are honored to have the trust of an organization known throughout the industry as the gold standard in TV production, and reputed for its high level of technical expertise and production services.”

ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com.

Please visit Cobalt Digital at IBC 2010, Stand 8.A94. Click on harriet@desertmooncomm.com to schedule an appointment.

Company Contact: Chris Shaw, VP of Sales and Marketing

+1-217-344-1243 / chris.shaw@cobaltdigital.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com