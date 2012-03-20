Waves Audio V9 (Version 9) Plugins Now Available

KNOXVILLE, TN, March 19, 2012 — Waves Audio, the industry-leading developer of professional audio digital signal processing technologies, announces the availability of V9, the new version of Waves plugins. Featuring 64-bit support, faster scanning, faster loading, and faster processing, Waves Version 9 opens up new dimensions of high performance plugin power.

One of Version 9’s most highly anticipated features is 64-bit operating system support. Now Waves users can unleash the power of massive amounts of RAM memory in the DAW hosts of their choice. V9 also marks the introduction of Waves’ new easy-to-use authorization system, Waves License Center, which eliminates use of the iLok, ushering in an era of simplicity, flexibility, mobility and security. Waves License Center offers users authorization activation straight to their computer or any USB flash drive; easy license management; license mobility via USB flash drive or users’ License Cloud; and one-click license recovery in the case of lost or damaged devices.

With new V9 plugins added to Waves’ Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Horizon bundles, there's never been a better time for users to renew their Waves Update Plan coverage. New plugins in Horizon: Kramer Master Tape; PIE Compressor; HLS Channel; Bass Rider; CLA Guitars; Maserati Drums; OneKnob Filter; and OneKnob Driver. New plugins in Diamond: GTR3 Software; OneKnob Filter; and OneKnob Driver. New plugins in Platinum: GTR3 Software and OneKnob Driver. New plugin in Gold: GTR3 Software.

Waves V9 is now available. Visit www.waves.com for more information.