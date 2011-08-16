David Crowder *Band Takes Sennheiser Along for its Final Nationwide Tour

Old Lyme, Conn. – August 15, 2011 – As the David Crowder*Band (DC*B) wraps up the remaining festival dates, conferences and one-off performances on its current tour, the band looks forward to embarking on what is likely to be its final tour as a band this fall. Audio specialist Sennheiser will be along for each of the remaining shows, which are on track to selling out to capacity. For the last several years, DC*B has relied on Sennheiser wireless systems and microphones for outstanding sound quality for both vocals and instruments throughout its touring operation.

In what is to be its final year as a band, 2011 has already seen DC*B nominated for a Grammy®. The band let loose during its live performances so far this year, playing sets in excess of two hours of lesser-known material in smaller, more intimate venues. No matter what size venue the band plays, their collection of Sennheiser microphones and wireless systems helps the band’s sound remain true –- both to themselves and hundreds of thousands of fans.

Sennheiser Microphones – from Alpha to Omega

The band relies primarily on the Sennheiser 900 series microphones – both on instruments and vocals. Rob Albert, tour operations manager for DC*B, appreciates not only their durability, but more importantly their sound: "Our live package consists primarily of the Sennheiser e 901, e 902, e 904, e 905, 906, e 914s, e 935 and e 965 wired microphones, but we also use the MD 421 II and the MD 441. The tone on everything is just great.”

From Albert’s perspective, the 900 series is an outstanding choice on drums: “We’ve used other competitive mics on kick drums before the e 902, and you'd never know if they were going to work or not. They had external cabling, and the e902 is all internal and more durable,” Albert says. “On the snare drum, we use an MD 441 on the top and either an e 905 or e 904 on the bottom, and are using the e904s on the toms. These clip right on the toms and you don't have to worry about it – the tone that comes from them has no coloration and is extremely crisp and accurate.” For drum overheads, they use a pair of Sennheiser e 914s.

“We work with professionals who are very on top of their tone. With all these mics, we are getting exactly what the guys are putting out and people notice,” Albert remarks. This also applies to guitar cabinets -– including the cabinet for the violin –- on which they use Sennheiser e 906s, which Albert says delivers an accurate representation of what is coming out the amplifiers—in both in-ear mixes and through the main PA system. On vocals, the entire band is using e 935s. “Each of the vocalists is comfortable with these, and they help deliver overall consistency to the mix,” he says.

Counting on Sennheiser wireless, night after night

Not only does DC*B rely on a robust microphone package from Sennheiser, but the band also counts on Sennheiser wireless personal monitor systems. “A couple of years ago, we went from another brand of transmitters/receivers into the Sennheiser G2 series and there was a huge improvement in tonal quality and reception,” Albert recalls. “Just in the last few months, we moved up to the G3 series and the guys have been really happy -- they get the gain and the clarity they want each and every night. We’ve never had a problem with RF and we’ve been able to find frequencies for everybody.

The quality and durability of Sennheiser has made fans out of everyone in the DC*B. “Night after night, when we pull a microphone or IEM package out, we know it's going to work and we know what it's going to sound like,” Albert concludes. “Night after night the stuff works and it sounds exactly like it supposed to and we are happy with it. Everything we are using -- microphone or RF or hardwired -- is all Sennheiser because we believe in it and trust it.”