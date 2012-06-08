Seven Network Melbourne gets HD ready with Quantel

Top Australian broadcaster upgrades Enterprise sQ News and Sports broadcast systems

Newbury, 08 June 2012: Australia's leading free-to-air broadcaster, Seven Network, has upgraded its Enterprise sQ News and Sports fast-turnaround production systems to the latest V5 software and HD capable hardware. The systems wide upgrade prepares Seven Melbourne for a future transition to HD broadcasting. The upgrade delivers comprehensive, scalable file-based workflows and the ability to handle SD and HD material simultaneously.

Technical Services Manager at Seven Melbourne, John Albiston said, "We have been using Quantel systems in both news and sports operations in Melbourne for eight years now. Quantel Enterprise sQ continues to offer us the fastest time to air, great file handling and support we can always rely on. We are quite excited with QTube being added to the system which will be used primarily for inter-station transfers. With Quantel's proven track record and industry-changing broadcast technology, upgrading our systems with Quantel was a natural next step for us in planning our HD future."

In addition to the latest software and HD hardware the News system upgrade expands the operation with the addition of sQ Record and sQ Load applications handling video and file ingest, and MOS integrated sQ Play applications for playout. Extra sQ Edit desktop editing applications have also been added to handle the increased workload.

Seven Melbourne's Sports system has also been upgraded to Version 5 and expanded with additional sQ Record, sQ Load and sQ Play applications and three further sQ Edit editing applications, increasing the ingest, editing and playout capabilities.

Quantel Sales Director, Martin Mulligan said, "Seven was one of the first channels in the world to rely on Quantel Enterprise sQ, so we are delighted that the network continues to recognise the value of our solution. As Seven Network grows and expands, our systems are able to adapt and grow with them to cater for their unique operational requirements."

About Quantel

Quantel is a world-leading developer of innovative, high performance content creation and delivery systems across post, broadcast and Stereo3D. We are driven by a passion to create the most open and efficient tools for the digital age. Quantel's product range includes: multi-resolution finishing systems; award-winning color correction solutions; stereoscopic 3D post systems and integrated news and sports production systems. They all deliver the creative, productive and profitable workflows that give post houses and broadcasters the edge they need to thrive and grow in today's highly competitive global media market.

More about Quantel at http://www.quantel.com