Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Delivers Nucomm Messenger IP File Transfer System at 2011 IBC Show

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, showcases its Nucomm Messenger IP file transfer system at the 2011 IBC Show (Hall 1, Stand D40).

The Nucomm Messenger system enables broadband IP connectivity between an ENG/OB/SNG truck or news bureau and the broadcast studio. With the deployment of video editing systems into the remote vehicles or bureau, the traditional workflow is rapidly shifting. In the new workflow, stories can be edited in the field and delivered to the studio over alternative networks. With an IP network, provided by the Messenger system, other applications can also run between the studio and the ENG vehicle, such as tools for remote cueing or remote truck control.

“In today’s broadcast environment, completing the NLE workflow from shooting, editing, transport to news server and finally air with as little human intervention as possible is paramount,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies President Stephen Shpock. “We created the Messenger to provide quick and effortless transfer of native video files to studio servers with little or no user intervention.”

The Nucomm Messenger can be used in either Opportunistic Data Insertion (ODI) mode or broadband mode. In ODI mode, live video is sent using the MPEG encoder, reducing the IP traffic to a rate in the range of 100 Kbps to 1 Mbps. The ODI mode does this by replacing null packets within the MPEG transport stream with IP packets. In the broadband mode, nearly the entire link is dedicated to IP traffic. The user either turns off the MPEG encoder or removes the video source to the encoder, creating a transport stream nearly full of null packets. In this mode, the encapsulator responds automatically to the changing network conditions.

“The Messenger is one piece of the workflow chain that was designed to provide an efficient, cost effective option to television stations,” adds Shpock. “IMT is committed to providing the broadcast industry with solutions that allow them to operate more efficiently in today’s ever changing environment and the Messenger is a shining example of our dedication.”

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £310 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

