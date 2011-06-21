Global Television Upgrades Enterprise-wide News Graphics Workflow with Ross XPression

For Immediate Release

News Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – June 21, 2011 – Global Television in Canada will upgrade their entire news graphics workflow at their broadcast centers in Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver, in addition to news bureaus in 9 other cities, with Ross XPression 2D/3D CG’s and associated workflow tools.

Going on-air in August with XPression, Global will now have four channels of playout for every control room, MOS workflow, design tools, NLE integration with GV Aurora editing systems, and order/asset management provided by Ross openMAM partner, MediaBeacon.

“XPression was the only CG product we found that could operate at a high level without any connection to playout hardware,” said Gerry Belec, Director, Technology and Design, Shaw Media. “We are moving our news production away from dedicated hardware to desktop applications and this fit nicely in the plan.”

Global Television, reaches almost 100% of Canadians and is complimented by 18 specialty channels including HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History Television and Showcase. Global also has successful local news programs in markets coast-to-coast, with 11 television stations in markets from Vancouver to the Maritimes. In addition to the news departments, Entertainment Tonight Canada, produced at Global in Toronto, will also migrate to XPression as their primary live graphics system.

“Ross Video is a company known for quality product and customer service,” continued Gerry. “We are happy to see them playing in the on-air graphics space.”

“We’re excited about working with Global to enhance their on-air look and bring new functionality and efficiency to their news and graphics operations.” said Brian Olson, Marketing Product Manager for XPression. “Global has been a leader in cutting-edge broadcast technology with their integration of virtual set technology for all of their newscasts. Having them adopt XPression as a graphics platform sends a great message to the industry about the quality of our product.”

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane, CrossOver and Carbonite Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

