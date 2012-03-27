ViewZ Taps Larry Enroth as Director of Sales for New Broadcast Monitor Division

Anaheim, CA — ViewZ, a subsidiary of Orion Technology and a leading OEM manufacturer and international supplier to the professional television industry, today revealed the appointment of Larry Enroth to the newly created position of director of sales—broadcast and post-production. His selection coincides with the launch of ViewZ’s broadcast products division, offering a full range of technologically advanced reference display monitors to markets throughout the Americas. The announcement was made by Daniel Hwang, president of ViewZ, from the company's U.S. headquarters in Anaheim, CA.

Enroth will oversee the sales, distribution and technical support network for ViewZ's line of professional monitors, including popular sizes of portable and viewfinder displays for production, reference monitors for studio or post-production, and multi-viewers for the control room. All support 3G with ultra-wide dynamic range, feature 12-bit processed backlit LED illumination and come with a two-year factory warranty. Details at www.ViewZUSA.com

"I’m excited at the opportunity to bring these top-notch monitoring solutions to the broadcast and post-production community," said Enroth. "ViewZ is well positioned to leverage its leadership in many other vertical markets and deliver the same level of quality and value to the professional television user." A Certified Broadcast Television Engineer, Enroth has served in senior sales management and business development positions for a number of media technology companies. He may be contacted at sales@ViewZUSA.com or 1-888-99-VIEWZ (888-998-4399).

"We are very pleased to have such an experienced industry veteran join our growing company to lead sales and distribution to broadcast and television professionals in the Americas," said Hwang.

The full range of ViewZ monitor solutions will be on display in NAB Booth C-3940.

About ViewZ

ViewZ, an established OEM manufacturer of professional-grade LCD and LED monitors, is a subsidiary of Orion Technology, a leading Korean manufacturer of image display solutions with operations in Asia, Europe and North America. The company offers a comprehensive range of high quality monitoring products used in transportation, security, medical, educational, industrial, military and other professional applications. ViewZ is committed to technology leadership with affordable cutting-edge designs, advanced features and exceptional reliability. The office in Anaheim, CA manages sales, distribution and technical support to customers in the Americas. For details, please visit: www.ViewZUSA.com

