NewTek Develops TriCaster Curriculum to Aid Educators in Teaching Network-Quality, Live Production in Schools

For the kick-off of their 12-city, 5,500 mile TriCasts America: Varsity Tour, NewTek, a worldwide leader in video and 3D animation products, today announced the availability of its TriCaster Curriculum. Designed to introduce the basic concepts of creating a live production, the Curriculum divides the learning process into two parts: Journalism Basics and Production Basics. Each section contains in-depth lesson plans that enable the students to achieve network-style results, while working with TriCaster.

NewTek took a well-rounded, methodical and creative approach in laying out the lesson plans - including ethical considerations in broadcasting, types of news stories and how to cover them; production basics; working with talent; effective audio; and components of a typical news cast; among others.

"The goal of the NewTek TriCasts America: Varsity Tour is to showcase how easy it is to produce live events through TriCaster," said Michael Kornet, chief marketing officer, NewTek. "With the aid of our Curriculum in a TriCaster-powered, hands-on, learning environment, students receive the skill sets required to create network-quality, live productions."

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by schools, broadcasters, sports organizations, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: Penn State University, Johns Hopkins University, St. John's University, Xavier University, MTV, NBA Development League, New York Giants, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, "Furious World," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

