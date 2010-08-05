Chicago White Sox Hit Home Run With Nucomm's Wireless Camera Systems

CamPac2 Wireless Camera Transmitter and Newscaster DR2 Diversity Receiver Capture the Chicago White Sox's Exciting Shutout Season

Nucomm and RF Central, both Vitec Group brands, and the leading providers of digital and analog microwave systems for the sports and entertainment, broadcast, government, military and international marketplace, are proud to call Major League Baseball's 2005 World Series winners, the Chicago White Sox, one of their many loyal and satisfied customers.

The Chicago White Sox have been using Nucomm's CP2 wireless camera system to provide more than 43,000 baseball fans at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago with an awe-inspiring performance game after game.

Many of baseball's leading teams currently utilize Nucomm and RF Central equipment to ensure their stadiums receive full coverage without any drop-outs or degradation of signal quality. These wireless systems are especially important for game presentations and in-game entertainment, and are employed for everything from pre-game concerts and coverage of the national anthem to sponsored contests and fan appreciation during inning breaks.

Mark Jacobson, owner of Stadia Video Group, which provides audio and video engineering for the Chicago White Sox and Major League Baseball, as well as the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bulls and Chicago Bears, says, "Our fan experience has greatly improved due to the use of this equipment. It brings the camera perspective closer to our fans, making them feel like they are part of our game presentation. It is an essential part of our operation."

Nucomm's CP2 wireless camera systems have made setup and operations easier in ballparks by eliminating wired cameras being pressed into typical fan cam operations. Besides giving stadium game day coordinators much more flexibility in providing a better in-game fan experience, the CP2 also helps obtain a different perspective on the field and in the stands.

"Nucomm's CP2 wireless system is capable of producing very high-quality, robust signals in highly congested RF environments, such as downtown Chicago [where U.S. Cellular Field is located]," says Integrated Microwave Technologies President Stephen Shpock. "This equipment is perfect for U.S. Cellular Field and for the White Sox, as it's highly dependable and flexible."

Besides allowing fans to see the action on the field, Nucomm's wireless camera system plays an important role when it comes to in-house production. According to Jacobson, "The systems are flexible enough to work with standard definition cameras now and our high definition cameras in future upgrades, in addition to providing a remote camera control paint system. The low latency in regards to lip sync lends itself to the many musical performances we cover and gives us more options."