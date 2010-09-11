DTS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH DIGITAL RAPIDS TO DELIVER SUPERIOR AUDIO TECHNOLOGIES ACROSS MULTIPLE ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA PLATFORMS

DTS Audio Technologies to be Integrated in Automated Content Distribution Systems

CALABASAS, CA, SEPTEMBER 11, 2010 – DTS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTSI), a digital technology company dedicated to delivering the ultimate entertainment experience, is pleased to announce a partnership with Digital Rapids, an industry leading provider of tools and solutions that bring television, movie and Web content to wider audiences. DTS® and DTS-HD® audio support will be incorporated into future versions of Digital Rapids’ encoding and transcoding solutions including the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager® enterprise-class, high-volume transcoding software and the company’s award-winning StreamZ™ and StreamZHD™ studio encoding systems.

“DTS is excited to bring our high quality audio solutions to one of the leading digital content delivery systems in the entertainment market,” says Ronny Katz, Director of Professional Audio at DTS, Inc. “This wonderful new partnership will enable content creators and aggregators to effortlessly integrate DTS-HD audio in their automated supply chains for a wide array of output formats, from physical media to digital delivery.”

Digital Rapids’ solutions seamlessly support multi-platform distribution opportunities, multi-format workflows, and applications ranging from Internet TV, IPTV and broadcast, to archive and Blu-ray™ authoring. DTS technology integration will range from DTS-HD Master Audio™, the de facto lossless audio format for Blu-ray, to DTS’ adaptive highly efficient stereo and multichannel streams for digital delivery.

“We’re pleased to be working with DTS to incorporate their audio support into our solutions,” says Darren Gallipeau, Product Manager at Digital Rapids. “The addition of DTS audio further extends our leading position in comprehensive, multi-platform video and audio format support.”

The integration of DTS audio technology into Digital Rapids encoding and transcoding solutions represents yet another milestone in DTS’ expansion into the world of online entertainment delivery.

About Digital Rapids Corporation

Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digital-rapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digital-rapids.com.

About DTS, INC.

DTS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSI) is dedicated to making digital entertainment exciting, engaging and effortless by providing state-of-the-art audio technology to hundreds of millions of DTS-licensed consumer electronics products worldwide. From a renowned legacy as a pioneer in multi-channel audio, DTS became a mandatory audio format in the Blu-ray Disc™ standard and is now increasingly deployed in enabling digital delivery of movies and other forms of digital entertainment on a growing array of network-connected consumer devices. DTS technology is in home theaters, car audio systems, PCs, game consoles, DVD players, televisions, digital media players, set-top boxes, smart phones, surround music software and every device capable of playing Blu-ray discs. Founded in 1993, DTS' corporate headquarters are located in Calabasas, California with its licensing operations headquartered in Limerick, Ireland. DTS also has offices in Northern California, Washington, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For further information, please visit www.dts.com. DTS, DTS-HD, the DTS Symbol and DTS + the DTS Symbol are registered trademarks of DTS, Inc., DTS-HD Master Audio and the DTS logos are trademarks of DTS, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. © 2010 DTS, Inc. All rights reserved.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause DTS' results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates" and similar words. These statements may include, among others, plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding proposed new products, services or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or financial or operating performance; statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual growth and results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the transition to the next generation optical drives and consumer adoption of such technology, the rapidly changing and competitive nature of the digital audio, consumer electronics and entertainment markets, the Company's inclusion in or exclusion from governmental and industry standards, continued customer acceptance of the Company's technology, products, services and pricing, risks related to ownership and enforcement of intellectual property, the continued release and availability of entertainment content containing DTS audio soundtracks, success of the Company's research and development efforts, risks related to integrating acquisitions, greater than expected costs, the departure of key employees, the current financial crisis and global economic downturn, a loss of one or more of the Company’s key customers or licensees, changes in domestic and international market and political conditions, and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in DTS' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. DTS does not intend to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof.