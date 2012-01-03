TELEFUNKEN Introduces New M81 Mic @ Winter NAMM

Universal Dynamic Microphone Version of Industrywide Popular M80

TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik of South Windsor, CT is introducing the new M81 universal dynamic cardioid microphone at Winter NAMM 2012. The new M81 has a more linear frequency response than the company's popular M80, resulting in a microphone with the distinct clarity TELEFUNKEN has become famous for, but with a different depth and body to the tone of the microphone, and less of the M80's characteristic high-end response.

Over the past few years the performance of TELEFUNKEN's M80 has been likened to that of a condenser microphone and has become a staple for vocal and snare drum applications, especially in the world of touring and live performance. As an alternative to the extended top end capabilities of the TELEFUNKEN M80, the new M81 is a tool that is a bit less specialized, giving the microphone more universal application ability.

As with the M80, the new M81 features superior feedback rejection, detailed and balanced frequency response, and a smooth present sound that is never boomy. The TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik M81's frequency response attenuates the high end, making the mic exceptional on electric guitars, percussion instruments, rack and floor toms, as well as horns, especially the trumpet. It is also a great fit for vocals that do not benefit from the high-end response of the M80.

Finished in the same gray and "tri-chrome" styling as the R-F-T AR-51, the M81 is easily distinguishable from the black M80. Designed with the AR-51 in mind, the M81's overall response is complementary to the AR-51 when recording electric guitars. The TELEFUNKEN M81 adds to the new standard for live performance microphones as the second offering in the company's dynamic range lineup.

Designed for stage and studio use, the M81 offers exceptional performance in a rugged package capable of withstanding the rigors of the road. The package, including the microphone, mic clip and leather carrying bag, sells for $249.

Hear the entire line of TELEFUNKEN mics at WINTER NAMM Booth #1868

To learn more about TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik, visit: http://www.t-funk.com