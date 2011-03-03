KEYE-TV Deploys Utah Scientific GS-4000 Graphics Station to Simplify, Enhance Master Control Branding

SALT LAKE CITY -- Feb. 28, 2011 -- Utah Scientific today announced that KEYE-TV, the CBS affiliate in Austin, Texas, has deployed a Utah Scientific GS-4000 graphics station to add to its branding capabilities and to simplify master control workflow. KEYE master control operators use the GS-4000 to display HD time and temperature, an Associated Press news crawl, and sniping during live programming. Because the Utah Scientific graphics station has made it easier for KEYE to add new ticker crawls, it has also helped the station attract revenue through their sponsorship.

"The Utah Scientific GS-4000 dramatically simplifies workflow for our master control operators, provides a more readable HD image for viewers, and also enables us to deliver more up-to-the-minute and accurate news and time and temperature information," said P.L. Laird, KEYE engineering manager. "Our previous system required separate boxes for the bug and the crawl, limited the amount of text we could use, and required several precious minutes for every setup. You shouldn't have to be a shuttle pilot to put a crawl on the air, and with the GS-4000, you don't."

Utah Scientific's new GS-4000 works with the company's MC-4000 master control switcher to support graphics, including fixed text, multiple text crawls, still and animated logos, sniping, and time and temperature displays. With it, text and branding graphics can be created and saved using a simple composition screen -- no sophisticated coding skills required.

For KEYE, the Utah Scientific GS-4000 solved another problem with the previous system: Master control operators couldn't input school closure updates fast enough to keep the ticker crawl current. This year when unusually snowy weather hit the region, the GS-4000's simplified workflow enabled KEYE to provide timely, accurate information to students and parents. More advantages include the system's automated retrieval of local temperatures from the National Weather Service and news from the Associated Press.

"We have a close working relationship with KEYE, one that benefits all our customers," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "In this case, our engineers listened to their concerns and refined the GS-4000 by, for example, streamlining system startup and clip integration. The result is a cost-effective graphics station that is second to none in the real-world, broadcast setting."

About KEYE

KEYE TV Channel 42 has served Central Texas since 1982. It is owned by Four Points Media Group, which also owns stations in Salt Lake City, West Palm Beach, Fla., and Providence, R.I.

About Utah Scientific

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For more than 30 years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.