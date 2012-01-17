Vatican Television Center Chooses Clear-Com Eclipse and Tempest2400 for HD OB Van

Staff Coordinates Coverage of Pope’s Daily Activities and Events in Vatican City Using Clear-Com Intercoms

ROME, ITALY, 17 JANUARY 2012 ─ Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, is pleased to announce that Vatican Television Center, known in Italy as Centro Televisivo Vaticano (CTV), the official broadcaster of Vatican City, has selected Eclipse-Median digital matrix and Tempest2400 digital wireless intercoms to help cover the official activities of Pope Benedict XVI as well as the ongoing religious events and services held at the Vatican. The extensive communication capabilities offered by the four connected Eclipse-Median, six I-Series intercom panels, two Tempest BaseStations and four Tempest BeltStations assure that CTV broadcasts have fast access to reliable, high-quality communications.

Since 1983, CTV, headquartered in Via del Pellegrino in Vatican City, has broadcast the Pope's pastoral ministry and other activities of the Holy See. Each year, they cover about 200 events from inside the Vatican as well as during the Pope's travels in Italy and abroad. The network’s footage is picked up via satellite by broadcasters, news agencies and editing facilities around the world. CTV has no production studios, as a majority of the broadcaster’s work is ENG. The new OB van, which has full HD capability, has become the central hub for critical operations at the network. Its four operating areas include the audio room, equipment room, primary and secondary production control with VTR and camera control.

“The combination of the Eclipse digital matrix with V-Series panels and Tempest2400 gives CTV a tremendous amount of communications flexibility, making it much less stressful to manage the broadcasting of the Pope’s ministry,” says Karlie Miles, Director of EMEA Sales, Clear-Com. “Our system has certainly proven to function flawlessly during critical situations. The signal transmitted from the Tempest2400 wireless intercom system easily penetrates the thick walls of the church and can travel far distances to the van. We are thrilled that CTV has entrusted Clear-Com to help deliver the Pontiff’s and Vatican’s message to worshippers around the world.”

The 112-port Eclipse-Medians, which interface with the I-Series intercom panels, provide the CTV team with fast audio routing, many communication paths and sophisticated features for ample flexibility and exhaustive functionality. Operating in the 2.4 GHz frequency band, the Tempest2400 utilizes patented Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum radio technology, which withstands frequency interference and maintains high quality audio for reliable communications. The two- or four-channel version Tempest2400 enables the employees in the CTV OB van to effectively coordinate between the OB’s production area and camera operators. Clear-Com improves the broadcasting experience of CTV by driving efficient collaboration with the robust Eclipse-Median and high performing Tempest2400 wireless system.

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com, an HME company, is the global market leader in critical voice communications systems for professional productions. Since 1968, Clear-Com developed and marketed a comprehensive range of analog, digital and IP-based wired and wireless intercom technologies for party-line and point-to-point communications. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communication solutions. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. HME’s comprehensive line of wireless intercoms – including the award winning PRO850 UHF and DX Series Digital Intercoms – are designed with the user in mind. In addition to pioneering the first wireless intercom for the pro audio industry, HME was the first to develop the wireless headset system for the drive-thru quick service restaurant market. More information can be found at www.hme.com.