Blackmagic Design To Host LA Blackmagic Roadshow on May 16th

Fremont, CA - April 27, 2012 - Blackmagic Design will host the Blackmagic Roadshow in Los Angeles on May 16th. The event will be held at the Burbank Airport Marriott from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm and will include Blackmagic Design’s complete range of products for broadcast, post production and live events, as well as presentations by Blackmagic Design partners and renowned editors and color artists, as well as a keynote presentation by DigitalFilm Tree’s CEO, Ramy Katrib.

The event, which is free to attend, will include hands on demonstrations and theater presentations of Blackmagic Design’s products, as well as the first demonstrations in California of the new products announced at NAB 2012, including the Blackmagic Cinema Camera, DaVinci Resolve 9.0, Teranex 2D and 3D Processors, HyperDeck Studio Pro, UltraStudio Express, Universal Videohub Editing Interface and Battery Converters.

As part of the event, Ramy Katrib of DigitalFilm Tree will discuss new workflows and tools used at his LA based post production house. In addition, he will discuss the DaVinci Resolve workflow used by DigitalFilm Tree on the nationally acclaimed television show NCIS: Los Angeles, as well as new studio projects being completed with Teranex standards converter processors.

Theater presentations and hands on demonstrations will also be offered by Blackmagic Design partners Avid, Adobe, PNY Technology, Magma and Promise Technology.

Event Details:

Where: Burbank Airport Marriott Hotel, Academy Ballroom 2 & 3, 2500 Hollywood Way, Burbank

When: May 16th, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

To attend the event, please visit http://invite.blackmagic-design.com/event2012/.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.