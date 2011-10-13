VFX Pioneer Scott Ross To Deliver SMPTE Fall Conference Keynote
White Plains, NY - The digital media and visual effects pioneer Scott Ross will keynote the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference at 9:45 a.m. on 25 October adding the expertise of one of the industry’s visual effects pioneers to an exceptionally strong class of technical presentations.
Ross, whose production teams won multiple Academy Awards® for visual effects and founded and ran one of Hollywood’s premier digital production studios will discuss the current state of 2D-to-3D conversion, as well as address the combined impact of globalization and technology trends on visual effects and the vital role of standards in this dynamic area of movie production.
Ross is a founder and former CEO of Digital Domain and served as the general manager of George Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic and as senior vice president of LucasArts Inc. He currently works as a professional consultant and producer and serves on the boards of multiple technology and entertainment companies. More...
