AURALEX TO UNVEIL NEWEST MEMBER OF SOUND-BOOSTING ISO SERIES FAMILY AT NAB 2011

MudGuard™ Isolates Microphones from Noise Bleeds and External Overtones

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2011 – Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions, will debut its MudGuard™ microphone isolator at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth SL8810). Auralex’s MudGuard is the newest member of the ISO Series family of products designed to help isolate monitors, amps, microphones and stands from hard surfaces and sound reflections.

“External noise bleed and overtones can turn a voiceover session into a sonic nightmare, which is why Auralex developed the MudGuard,” says Eric Smith, founder and president of Auralex Acoustics. “It is easy to use, portable and engineered for maximum effectiveness. Studiofoam® further prevents unwanted sound and other elements from leaking into a recording. It’s a great example of our continual efforts to design quality sound protection for our customers.”

The Auralex MudGuard, ideal for voiceover booths, radio applications, ENG trucks and on-set ADR (automated dialog replacement), features the company’s well-regarded Studiofoam sound-absorbing acoustical foam, which helps to reduce excessive room ambience and off-axis sound. It mounts easily to most microphone stands and clips and has an adjustable height. Included hardware allows the microphone to be moved closer to the MudGuard for a more controlled sound. More open sound can be achieved by moving the microphone away from the MudGuard.

About Auralex Acoustics, Inc.

Located in Indianapolis, Auralex Acoustics was founded in 1977 with a mission to provide top-performing acoustical treatment products at the best value. Since then, thousands of satisfied Auralex customers have experienced improved acoustics, expert advice and exceptional customer service. Auralex products enjoy widespread use among prominent artists, producers, engineers, corporations, celebrities and government agencies.

Auralex Acoustics has become the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions and continues to enjoy rapid growth through an international network of authorized dealers. Visit the Auralex Web site at www.auralex.com. Auralex can be reached via email at auralexinfo@auralex.com or by calling 1.800.959.3343.