53RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® TECHNICAL TEAM HITS A HOME RUN WITH GREAT SOUND FOR LIVE BROADCAST

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Feb. 16, 2011) — The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011, showcased an amazing collection of musical performances and tributes and utilized the latest in technology to provide television viewers worldwide with a cutting-edge, high-definition/5.1 surround sound event.

The GRAMMY Awards' technical staff consists of audio pioneers who continually strive to employ the latest in HDTV and 5.1 technology to enhance the show. The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® members Phil Ramone and Hank Neuberger again supervised the broadcast audio, while fellow P&E Wing member Leslie Ann Jones supervised the house audio.

Pictured L-R: Top Row: Mark Linnet, M3 Offline Remix Truck Engineer-in-Charge; Hank Neuberger, GRAMMY Award Telecast sound supervisor; Maureen Droney, P&E Wing Senior Executive Director; Michael Abbott, Audio Coordinator; and Mikael Stewart, Front-of-House Engineer. Bottom Row: Eric Schilling, Co-Broadcast Music Mixer; Phil Ramone and Leslie Ann Jones, GRAMMY Award Telecast sound supervisors; Doug Mountain, Consulting Engineer; and B.J. Ramone, Assistant Engineer.

Photograph courtesy of The Recording Academy/Wireimage.com © 2011. Photograph by Jordan Strauss.