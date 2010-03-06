Nevion brings the Oscars® to TV screens

~ Ventura video transport solutions to televise the 82nd Academy Awards® ~

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, March 5, 2010: Nevion (www.nevion.com), formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide, is providing video transport solutions for the upcoming 82nd Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood on Sunday March 7. This is the fifth consecutive year that Nevion’s video transport solutions have helped bring the Oscars to TV screens across the globe.

Nevion’s Ventura solutions will transport video signals from outside broadcast (OB) trucks at the Kodak Theater across the local network and throughout the country.

“We’re very proud that once again our solutions are being entrusted to bring the world’s best known celebration of the big screen to the small screen,” said Eugene Keane, president, Nevion USA. “The fact that our Ventura solutions are being used to broadcast one of the most highly viewed events in the world is a testament to their carrier-grade reliability and quality.”

The Academy Awards is televised live across the United States, Canada and the UK, and attracts millions of viewers elsewhere throughout the world. Last year’s ceremony attracted 36.94 million viewers in the United States alone. According to the Academy, the show has up to a billion viewers internationally.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

® Academy Award and Oscar are registered trademarks of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

