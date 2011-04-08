Old Lyme, Conn., 7 April – Audio specialist Sennheiser has made two significant announcements concerning its ongoing effort against trademark piracy, as follows:

Sennheiser: Active in the Effort against Trademark Piracy

Sennheiser has been instrumental in the sensational success achieved by British criminal investigative authorities in the achievements against brand piracy. Numerous illegally distributed devices have been seized from the owners of an online platform in England.

The raid action was carried out by the British consumer protection and investigation authority, Trading Standards Services (TSS), Portsmouth, in February 2011. However, in order to safeguard the investigation, it has only recently been made public. During a search of the premises used by one of England’s largest online platforms, investigators from the TSS seized hundreds of forged branded equipment purporting to have been made by Sennheiser and Monster Cable – the largest number of counterfeits of this kind ever confiscated in the UK. Sennheiser and Monster Cable, who have joined their efforts to combat trademark and product piracy have provided active support to the investigation.

Please click here to view the entire release.

Sale of fake famous brand audio equipment in Guangdong brought to an end

In September 2010, responding to reports by companies Harman, Sennheiser, Shure and Audio-Technica (acting to uphold their rights), Guangdong Public Security Department supervised a criminal investigation by Jiangmen City Police into Enping City Meipai Electronic Audio Factory, which was suspected of selling fake audio equipment under famous brand names.

On October 28, after meticulous investigation, Jiangmen City Police launched a crackdown operation, raiding the above-mentioned large-scale fake goods den and three other storage dens in one swoop. They broke up a fake goods gang of considerable size and seized over 1200 items of audio equipment, including microphones, loudspeakers, power amplifiers, and mixers, all marked falsely with the above-mentioned trademarks. The money involved was over 3.5 million RMB, and the principal suspects were detained on the spot. It has been established that the gang, operating under the name “New Dynamics Audio Equipment Factory”, used the internet as a platform to sell huge quantities of fake audio equipment under famous brand names. By the time the case was cracked, sales had already reached 1.8 million RMB. On December 5 2010, after authorization by Enping City People’s Procuratorate, Enping City Public Security Bureau arrested four of the suspects.

Please click here to view the entire release.