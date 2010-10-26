Canon Introduces New REALiS WUX4000 Projector

CANON U.S.A. INTRODUCES ITS FIRST INSTALLATION LCOS PROJECTOR

New REALiS WUX4000 Delivers High-Resolution Picture Clarity, Accurate Color, Installer-Friendly Features, and a Choice of Three Optional Interchangeable Projection Lenses

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., October 26, 2010 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, today announced the REALiS WUX4000 Installation LCOS Projector, the Company’s first high-resolution projector for the installation market. Ideal for use in a wide range of professional venues including conference centers, corporate boardrooms, educational institutions, houses of worship, medical facilities, government offices, museums, theme parks, and photo studios, this new model delivers higher-than-HD-resolution (1920 x 1200) widescreen images with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and high brightness level of 4000 lumens. The projector employs Canon’s latest fourth-generation proprietary AISYS-enhanced LCOS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) optical engine, the advanced projection-display technology that delivers crisp, seamless images with intricate detail, high brightness, high contrast and accurate color. Additional key features include access to three new high-resolution interchangeable Canon projection lenses as well as motorized lens shift for installation flexibility.

“Canon’s commitment to the ever-growing installation market is increased by the widescreen, high-definition, large-image display capabilities of the new REALiS WUX4000 Installation LCOS Projector,” stated Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager, Consumer Imaging Group, Canon U.S.A. “Customers will see the superb display performance that has come to be expected from the REALiS product line.”

Canon’s Exclusive AISYS Technology

Canon’s proprietary AISYS (Aspectual Illumination System) technology maximizes the display capabilities of the LCOS panels used in all REALiS projectors. AISYS enhances LCOS by efficiently utilizing and equalizing light from the projector lamp. The result is smooth, high-brightness, high-resolution images free of the “screen door” and “rainbow” effects seen in other projection-display technologies.

The fourth-generation AISYS-enhanced LCOS technology built into the REALiS WUX4000 projector exceeds the performance of earlier designs by providing 20 percent more brightness than the REALiS WUX10 projector (based on same lamp wattage and panel size) together with highly accurate color reproduction utilizing a newly-developed Canon Color Reproduction IC equipped with a 3D-LUT (Look-up Table). The advanced algorithms made possible by the 3D-LUT deliver a wide color gamut together with precision luminosity adjustment. A dynamic gamma feature can also optimize tonal gradation and contrast, which can be beneficial when displaying movies with low-contrast scenes.

Interchangeable Lenses Extend Versatility

Further contributing to the display excellence of the new REALiS projector, as well as to its installation convenience, are the three optional high-resolution interchangeable lenses available for the unit. These lenses – including a 1.5x Zoom, 0.8x Ultra Wide Angle single focal length, and 1.7x Long Focus Zoom – incorporate advanced low-distortion and high-resolution optical technologies originally developed for Canon’s EOS DSLR camera lenses. Engineered to minimize brightness loss, each lens is the same physical length, due to the use of advanced Canon aspherical elements. This uniformity of length can simplify shipment of assembled projector/lens units for rental/staging companies, and avoid lens-overhang issues when mounted inside projector-lift systems.

Motorized Lens Shift and Other Convenience Features

Additional installation convenience is provided by the projector’s motorized Lens Shift feature. This enables installers to overcome moderate projector-placement obstacles by shifting the lens itself to adjust the vertical and horizontal position of the projected image. (This is done using the projector’s control panel or remote control.) The projector can be ceiling-mounted with a plate or extension pole using either Canon’s mounting bracket or products from independent ceiling-mount companies. The projector can also be installed vertically or stacked.

The Canon REALiS WUX4000 Installation LCOS Projector’s lamp and air filter assemblies can be expediently replaced from the side/back of the projector, and its optical filter element can be replaced from the top of the unit for added convenience and economy.

Multimedia Device Compatibility

Industry-standard digital and analog terminals and connectors ensure the REALiS WUX4000 Installation LCOS Projector’s compatibility with a wide range of video and computer devices. Signal inputs include HDMI Version 1.3, DVI-D and analog PC terminals, two audio inputs, and one audio output for external amplification and speakers. A built-in five-watt speaker is also included. A convenient User Memory feature stores up to ten different setting combinations based on the content being shown. Five memory settings are for computer sources, such as DVI-D, analog PC, and HDMI (PC). The other five settings are for video sources, such as component and HDMI (video). A network-ready RJ-45 port allows for authorized users to manage and control multiple projectors from any PC on the network. An RS-232 serial connection allows for monitoring the projector locally through a third-party control system. A hand-held remote control enables users to control four WUX4000 projectors individually or simultaneously. Lens Shift and Gamma Control buttons are also included on the remote control.

Price and Availability

The REALiS WUX4000 Installation LCOS Projector has a suggested list price of $8,999 and is scheduled to be available through authorized Canon dealers in March, 2011.*

The REALiS WUX4000 is also backed by Canon USA’s Three-Year Limited Warranty and exclusive Projector Protection Program (“Triple P”). Triple P is a FREE service program that provides a loaner projector of equal or greater value in the event that a qualifying unit is in need of repair. Triple P is available on all Canon projector models during the Three-Year Canon USA Limited Warranty period.**

For more information please visit www.usa.canon.com/projectors

