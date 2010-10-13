AUTOSCRIPT FEATURES INNOVATIVE LED TFT ON-CAMERA WIDE ANGLE PROMPTER AT CONTENT & COMMUNICATIONS WORLD 2010

NEW YORK, NY – Autoscript, the world’s leading teleprompting company and a Vitec Group brand, is once again making considerable advances in the market by featuring its groundbreaking 17-inch LED17TFT-BLW System wide angle, on-camera prompter at this year’s CCW 2010 show (Booth 1024) in New York.

The latest in Autoscript’s illumination technology, the TFT (thin-film transistor) LED system offers instant warm-up to full brightness, unlike CCFLs (Cold Cathode Fluorescent Tubes), which take many minutes to reach full efficiency and light output. In addition, the LED17TFT-BLW comes with a wide angle hood, making it optimal for news or studio-based productions.

The LED17TFT-BLW comes equipped with an Eco +Plus+ feature that saves power when no active video is present and includes a preset LCM (Low Consumption Modes) feature for use with camera utility power-outlets, Built-in dimmable Tally Light with Opto Sensor input and repeat output, illuminated control panel for easy visibility in dark studio conditions and optional HD-SDI input.

“We are very excited to feature the wide angle LED17TFT-BLW, the latest in LED technology at this year’s CCW expo,” says Brian Larter, president & managing director, Autoscript. “The superior light distribution of the LED17TFT-BLW wide angle delivers higher contrast levels and an overall picture quality that improves on current technology that has received rave reviews since its introduction.”

The LED17TFT-BLW uses significantly less power than existing TFTs, thereby increasing the monitor’s efficiency, which is particularly important for teleprompter monitors powered from the camera head.

“The benefits of the LED technology that Autoscript is utilizing far outweigh those of fluorescent back-lit monitors,” adds Larter. “LED technology has major advantages for display longevity, performance, reliability, and ‘green’ energy savings all which significantly help with a broadcaster’s bottom line.”

Content & Communications World (CCW) is the fall’s premier conference and exhibition for media, entertainment and communications technology. CCW features business solutions for content creation, management and delivery, along with a range of satellite, fiber, and IP communications solutions. CCW will take place October 13 and 14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

About Autoscript

Established in the U.K. in 1984, with headquarters in the U.S. and the U.K., Autoscript is the world leader in the prompting industry. Autoscript provides a complete range of PC-based teleprompters, the best designed and built hardware, PC cards and software, and – with its expanding line of intuitive accessories – is the new definition in prompting. Autoscript is a member of the Vitec Group. For more information visit www.autoscript.tv

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.