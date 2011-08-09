Axon to Launch Synapse-based Modular Video Routing (SynCross)

Netherlands-based AV conversion, processing and compliance recording specialist, Axon Digital Design, will prove that its outstanding growth in revenues last year (exceeding 25 per cent) was no flash in the pan but instead the result of a focused research & development programme associated with a strategic business development campaign.

On the Axon stand, (10.A21), the latest product of one of the most advanced broadcast glueware development programmes worldwide will see the global introduction of an advanced new modular video routing system.

Designated SynCross, this incredibly compact, lightweight and energy efficient unit is a Synapse based simple expandable video routing system capable of switching 3Gb/s, HD and SD SDI signals, as well as compressed domain signals such as ASI/DVB and SSI/SMPTE-310. The SynCross routing system can populate the frames from 1 slot with 8 in- and outputs up to 5 slots for a 40x40 routing solution. It is easy to expand a SynCross system up to 40 in and outputs, both in electrical or fiber or a mix between optical and electrical. This system can be controlled over the Ethernet, Cortex Control Panels or Cortex. ACP and a RS422 port are available for control with automation systems. The unit provides an ideal video router solution for small applications, monitoring and master control applications with the Synapse HDK-series.

“In modern broadcast operations Glue is becoming an increasingly important consideration,” commented Peter Schut, chief technology officer at Axon. “As a company we lead the market in this area with over 20 years experience in the development of advanced glue products and system.

“We are experiencing a surge in interest for our Synapse modular system and the introduction of SynCross represents the next milestone in the evolution of this market leading system. It can easily be combined with our SynView multiviewer range in the same Synapse housings. At IBC, we welcome the opportunity to discuss people’s glue needs with a broad range of broadcast and media organisations of different scales and types,” Schut concludes.