Gepco® International Introduces Three New High-Definition SDI Coax Cables at NAB 2011

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, APRIL 11, 2011 — Gepco International (NAB Booth C9049), an industry-leading brand in professional audio and video interconnect products, is pleased to announce the addition of three new cables to its family of High-Definition SDI Coax Cables at the NAB Show April 11-14, 2011. Certified to a 4.5 GHz bandwidth for HDTV transmission, the new video cables include the flexible RG 11 Type VHD1100F coax, the extended-distance VHD1300 coax and the miniature plenum VDM230TS coax.

The VHD1100F and VHD1300 are engineered for the transmission of uncompressed HD video in patching or remote locations. To achieve flexibility without compromising the electrical performance required for HD video, the VHD1100F features a precision 14-gauge stranded center conductor and a pliable TPE jacket. The precision-drawn 13-gauge solid conductor of the VHD1300 provides lower DC resistance and, consequently, lower attenuation allowing for reliable performance at longer distances. For the insulating dielectric, both cables utilize a crush-resistant, gas-injected polyethylene compound that reduces attenuation and extends the operating bandwidth. In addition, both cables feature a full-copper braid and foil shield for complete broadband shielding. The flexibility of the VHD1100F makes it ideal for remote applications, while the VHD1300 is an excellent choice for extended-distance, point-to-point interconnect.

The VDM230TS is a miniature plenum coax for the transmission of uncompressed HD video in permanent installations. Offering exceptionally low attenuation for its type while maintaining a reduced size and weight, the VDM230TS features a 23-gauge, pure-copper center conductor and a full-copper braid and foil shield for complete broadband shielding. For the insulating dielectric, the VDM230TS utilizes a heat- and crush-resistant, gas-injected FEP compound that reduces attenuation and extends the operating bandwidth. The VDM230TS is ideal for permanent installation in applications where high-density cable volume is being used and space is limited.

“These three new products show Gepco’s continued commitment to fulfilling the varied needs of the HDTV broadcast market,” said Joe Zajac, Market Development Manager for Gepco Brand products.

All three new video cables offer 75 ohm impedance and low structural return loss up to 4.5 GHz. As with all other Gepco HD coax cables, every critical electrical and mechanical characteristic is manufactured to precision tolerances to ensure accurate signal and data transmission.

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.