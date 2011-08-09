DK-Technologies Appoints Lift AV As Its New US Distributor

With the launch of its groundbreaking Compact Audio Loudness (CALM) meter, DK-Technologies is anticipating a significant growth in demand from international broadcasters - both for this meter and for all of the other products in its audio and video metering and monitoring range.

In order to cope with the expected increase in demand in the US, DK-Technologies has appointed Lift AV as its new distributor, with responsibility for the entire DK-Technologies product range.

Based in Kirkland, near Seattle, Lift AV was formed in 2007 by Steve Palermo and system designers, David Ellis and Justin Friesen. Its client base is primarily commercial and broadcast clients, production studios and houses of worship. Lift AV provides clients with design, sales and support for audio, video and lighting applications.

Steve Palermo, President of Lift AV, says: “Lift AV has had excellent success placing DK products with end users for several years now and after looking at this opportunity to distribute DK in the US, we felt it was a perfect fit. DK has a proven record of producing reliable and quality products. We’ve always had great working relationship in the past and this further strengthens those ties.”

Richard Kelley, Sales and Marketing Director for DK-Technologies, adds: “We fully anticipate that, in light of the recent CALM legislation in the US, there will be significant demand for audio loudness metering products that comply with ATSC, ITU and EBU loudness recommendations. As a proactive company with excellent credentials in the broadcast market, Lift AV is ideally placed to strengthen these sales channels and introduce many new customers to DK’s outstanding range of audio and video metering products.

“Our new DK meter is particularly well suited to the US market because it meets the needs of broadcasters who have been crying out for cost-effective and easy to use metering technology that helps them keep within the CALM guidelines. This latest addition to our range draws on DK’s many years of experience in the audio metering market and addresses all of the issues broadcasters currently have with measuring loudness. What’s more, like all of the meters in our range, this new product can be easily updated to accommodate any new standards that might be introduced in the future.”

The DK Compact Audio Loudness Meter is no bigger than a smart phone and and comes in two versions: the DK1, which is ideal for anyone working in stereo, and the DK2, which is specifically aimed at the burgeoning 5.1 surround sound market.

The DK Meter is easy to use, easy to install and comes with its own desk-mount. It accepts digital audio inputs and is supplied with all known loudness measurement recommendations, as well as the standard DK-Technologies meter scales. Pricing for this product is highly competitive - just $1295.00 in the US and €995.00 in Europe.

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany and the UK. www.dk-technologies.com