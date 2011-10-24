Lab X Technologies Continues Growth By Adding Larry Hartzell As Senior Project Manager

ROCHESTER, New York – With a continued growth pattern of success, Rochester, NY-based Lab X Technologies, a design resource and provider of IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB) solutions, introduces Larry Hartzell as Senior Project Manager. With more than a quarter century of experience as a developer, manager and designer of embedded systems, Hartzell offers veteran industry knowledge to Lab X’s development and client relations teams.

“With Larry on the Lab X team, we expand our capabilities and increase our ability to offer clients greater products, support and services,” stated President of Lab X Technologies, Lee Minich. “Lab X has seen a tremendous amount of business growth, not only in new business, but also with our relationships with current clients and manufacturers around the globe. Larry will be essential to help Lab X reach our near and long-term growth goals, while keeping those relationships thriving.”

A Rochester, NY resident since graduating with his MBA in Computer Science from the Rochester Institute of Technology, Hartzell began his career with Nortel Networks as a developer and moved on to development management, spending 13 years as project manager. He then spent 15 years as a project manager for an engineering consulting firm, where he designed and developed outsourced systems. He left that position as a senior project manager, responsible for managing teams, budgets and clients.

As a Lab X senior project manager, in addition to managing design services, Hartzell has responsibilities related to the company’s development resources, budgets, timelines, client interaction, and updates on project progress.

“Looking at the overall technologies, products, and processes of Lab X, I was very interested in their strategies used to reach such impressive heights,” Hartzell said. “I want to enhance the project delivery experience for our customers through both process improvements and by continuing to build strong customer relationships. I’m very excited to be a part of Lab X’s continued success.”

For more information on Lab X Technologies and AVB, please visit http://www.labxtechnologies.com.