WAVES RELEASES VOCAL RIDER, A REVOLUTIONARY PLUG-IN FOR MIXING

— Waves Vocal Rider intelligently raises or lowers vocal volume without coloring or compression —

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL — Waves Audio is now shipping Vocal Rider, the first of Waves’ pioneering series of innovative new Mixing tools. Vocal Rider is indispensable for mixers and recording engineers, automatically riding the levels of vocal tracks. Instead of manually riding a console fader, or tediously drawing in every level change on a DAW track, Vocal Rider does it automatically, making it a true timesaver.

First, the user sets the target range of the vocal level in relation to the rest of the mix. Vocal Rider then compensates for all deviations from the target, intelligently raising or lowering the vocal volume, instantly. Unlike compression, Vocal Rider adds absolutely no additional coloring to the track

The new Vocal Rider Live component includes an exclusive Spill control to differentiate the vocal from background instrumentation and noise, for better tracking and performance.

Features

- Allows users to keep steady vocal and dialog levels automatically.

- Saves time by automating the vocal riding part of the mixing process.

- Writes the automatic riding to an automation track for fine tuning.

- Real-time means no latency and no pre-scan needed.

- Up to 24-bit 96kHz resolution.

- Supports TDM, RTAS, Audio Suite, VST, AU.

- Windows 7 and Mac OS X compatible.

Controls

- Target sets the reference range for vocal mix positioning.

- Vocal Sensitivity differentiates vocal content from noise floor and ambience.

- Vocal Activity LED indicates when vocal activity is detected.

- Attack sets the vocal detection attack behavior.

- Music Sensitivity determines the amount Vocal Rider adapts to instrumental levels.

- Music Sensitivity LED indicates Vocal Rider’s response to instrumental levels.

- Range Min/Max set the boundaries of the Rider Fader movement range.

- Effective Range displays the total gain range available for automatic riding.

- Idle Arrow sets the Rider Fader value when there is no vocal activity.

- Rider Fader is Vocal Rider’s automatic control.

- Automation Mode controls the Rider Fader operation.

- Output trims the vocal output gain, post-auto riding.

- Clip LED shows when output is clipping.

Waves Vocal Rider has an MSRP of $400.00 Native/$800.00 TDM. Waves Mercury V7 owners covered by Waves Update Plan receive Vocal Rider at no additional charge. Waves Vocal Rider is now available from authorized Waves dealers and online. For more information, please visit www.waves.com.