Sencore Signs Distributor Partnership With Colombia's Grupo DAGA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- July 19, 2011 -- Sencore today announced a new partnership and reseller agreement with Grupo DAGA in Colombia. Under the arrangement, Grupo DAGA will distribute the entire Sencore line of signal quality and video delivery solutions across Colombia, including the MRD 3187B receiver decoder, the SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 modulator, and the TXS 3453 transcoder.

"The Colombian broadcast landscape is both dynamic and rapidly growing, with direct-to-home, IPTV, and cable providers as well as national and local broadcasters all moving quickly towards digital transmission," said Daniel Amaya, broadcast division manager, Grupo DAGA. "Sencore's products support this important transition while filling a definite niche in our overall product portfolio, providing real synergy with our expertise in signal processing."

With headquarters in Bogota and field offices in seven other Colombian cities, Grupo DAGA provides complete product sales and service for a wide range of electronics solutions, serving broadcasting, telecommunications, and other technology-based companies.

"Sencore remains focused on expanding our Latin and South American presence, and because Colombia is a key market in this region we needed to have a competent, knowledgeable partner in place," said Tony Oehlerking, general manager of international business development at Sencore. "Grupo DAGA is a highly regarded solutions provider serving broadcasters and cable companies across Colombia, specifically those needing satellite head-end and terrestrial transmission solutions. We are confident that our industry-leading solutions -- backed by our best-in-class customer service and support -- will be well represented across the country."

About Grupo DAGA Grupo DAGA provides a wide range of solutions for automation systems, computer networks, security, alarms, communications, industrial networking, instrumentation, control, and broadcasting. In the broadcasting field, the company provides consulting and marketing for broadcast transmission systems, AM/FM radio, and analog/digital television. For more information, visit www.daga-sa.com.

About Sencore Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of high-quality signal transmission solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets. The company's world-class portfolio includes video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment, all designed to support system interoperability and backed by best-in-class customer support. Sencore products meet the rapidly changing needs of modern media by ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore is available at the company's website, www.sencore.com.

