Electrosonic Announces Promotion of Rob Smith to Sales Manager of Cultural Entertainment and Leisure

Electrosonic has announced the promotion of Rob Smith to Sales Manager of the Cultural Entertainment and Leisure (CEL) business for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Smith joined Electrosonic in 2010 as Client Account Manager for the CEL team, acting as the single point of contact for clients. His ability to continuously exceed expectations has led to his current promotion from Account Manager to Sales Manager.

Electrosonic's Cultural Entertainment and Leisure business provides a complete set of audio-visual services, including custom designed audio, video and control systems and on-site service solutions. Custom solutions are provided for museums, theme parks, hotels and visitor centres. Entertainment clients include designers, curators, producers, fit-out contractors and end clients themselves.

"Rob brings new ideas and fresh thinking to Electrosonic. His management roles throughout his career made him a perfect choice for this newly developed position at Electrosonic. I admire his keen business skills as well as his strong relationships with our clients, suppliers and associates." commented Chris Conte, Vice President of Entertainment. "He will now use his experience to lead our team of sales and design consultants to develop further relationships and business with key clients across Europe".

Smith has spent twenty years in the AV industry, initially as an installation and service technician, then performing the roles of service manager, project engineer and project manager, responsible for delivering projects and ensuring customer satisfaction. Prior to joining the AV industry, Smith served in the Royal Air Force as an avionics engineer.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international audio-visual company that creates tailored, state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of markets including theme parks, museums, video conferencing and control rooms. Since its founding in 1964, Electrosonic has built a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic provides a comprehensive scope of services including technical design, projector lamp sales, maintenance and operational support.

