Technicolor launches 3-D certification program

Technicolor has launched a new 3-D certification program, Technicolor Certifi3D, that is geared toward broadcasters and network service providers looking to deliver quality and comfortable 3-D experiences to consumers.

The Technicolor Certifi3D program ensures that 3-D material meets minimum quality requirements before it is delivered to consumers. As part of the service, Technicolor evaluates each shot against a set of objective criteria for stereographic reproduction, including a 15-point quality checklist to identify common errors in production, which result in suboptimal 3-D content.

The company said it would also offer training programs to broadcasters and content creators to help them update their production and post-production techniques from those required of traditional TV to 3-D TV.

Behind the technology that serves as the foundation for the Technicolor Certifi3D service is a 3-D analysis software tool that was developed by Technicolor that allows the company’s stereo technicians to quickly and precisely diagnose many of the issues that create viewer fatigue and discomfort. Using the left and right source masters, the software builds a 3-D model in real time, giving an accurate pixel count for objects that are too close or too far away from the viewer, which would result in discomfort. It also automatically detects and flags conflicts with the edges of the TV screen, another significant source of discomfort for 3-D in the home.

Technicolor offers a variety of 3-D services, ranging from 3-D visual effects, post production and Blu-ray 3-D services to 3-D VOD encoding and mobile 3-D TV.