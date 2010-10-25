International 3D Society recognizes individuals, organizations with Lumiere Awards

The International 3D Society, established to advance the art and technologies of stereoscopic 3-D content, recognized a number of industry professionals, organizations and promising 3-D technology with its Lumiere Award at a 2010 3D Technology Awards gala on Oct. 19 at Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

The Lumiere Award recognizes individuals and organizations that had the most significant impact on the advancement of the medium from Jan. 1, 1980, through Dec. 31, 2009. They include 3ality Digital, Autodesk, Dolby Laboratories, Steve Hines, In-Three, MasterImage 3D, Nvidia, Quantel, Sassoon Film Design, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Walt Disney Studios and XpanD.

“Recent advances in stereoscopic 3-D are revolutionizing the entertainment industry, and we are proud to acknowledge the medium’s most innovative pioneers,” said Lenny Lipton, 3D Technology Awards committee co-chairman and president of Oculus3D. “The groundbreaking work of these companies and professionals will influence motion-picture storytelling for generations to come.”

3ality Digital was honored for its Stereo Image Processor (SIP) technology; Autodesk for its Maya 3-D visual effects software technology; Dolby Laboratories for its Dolby 3-D system; Steve Hines and Walt Disney Studios for their Disney dual-camera rig; In-Three for its Dimensionalization technology; MasterImage 3D for its digital 3-D cinema system; Nvidia for its 3-D Vision technology; Quantel for its Pablo 3-D color-correction and finishing system; Sassoon Film Design for its 2-D-to-3-D conversion” technology; Sony Pictures Imageworks for its 3-D Pipeline; and XpanD for its Active 3-D cinema system.

In addition, the International 3D Society handed out gold awards for three stereoscopic 3-D technologies: Colernial Robert Bernier for his optics technology; IMAX for its Solido dual-strip 3-D camera technology; and IRIDAS for its dual-stream technology.

Winning examples of 3-D work was displayed on large screens inside Mann’s Chinese Theater using MasterImage’s digital 3-D cinema system technology and passive glasses as well as NEC projectors and equipment.