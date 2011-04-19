Quantel awarded news video editing and playout contract for North news production at MediaCityUK

UK public broadcaster chooses Quantel for major new installation at Salford Quays

The BBC has ordered a Quantel Enterprise sQ system for its BBC North regional news production operation as it moves to the new MediaCityUK development at Salford Quays later this year. The Quantel system will also support production of Newsround, part of the Corporation’s Children’s programming.

The Enterprise sQ new production system, which will be integrated with the broadcaster’s Jupiter Asset Management system, is equipped with 570 hours of HD storage split across two Zones to provide a high level of resilience. The systems supports 40 sQ View, sQ Cut and sQ Edit desktop shot selection and editing applications together with nine sQ Edit Plus craft editors. In addition, seven Final Cut Pro editors are fully integrated into the Quantel workflow.

Five Quantel sQ Load and 6 Multi-resolution Power Portal plus 2 MXF Power Portal applications handle file ingest, with video feeds split across 12 HDSDI ports. Playout to air is via two further Quantel Enterprise sQ servers, under the control of Mosart automation.

“We’re obviously delighted that the BBC has again chosen Quantel technology to be at the heart of its news operations at its state of the art new facility at MediaCityUK,” said Martin Mulligan, Quantel Sales & Marketing Director