Matrox Introduces Direct Capture to H.264 Video Files for the Web, iPad, iPhone, and YouTube

Matrox Video Products will demonstrate direct capture from HDMI, SDI, and analog HD or SD video sources to H.264 files with the Matrox MXO2 devices and Matrox MAX technology for PC at IBC 2010 on the Matrox stand 7.B29.

“This new direct H.264 capture utility enables smooth workflows for faster delivery of video content and dailies,” said Dan Maloney, Matrox technical marketing manager. “Now it’s easy to capture material from any source for use on the web, iPad, iPod, iPhone, YouTube and more! In addition, dailies can be immediately available as low bit rate, manageable-sized files for delivery to a client.”

“We’re continuing to add value to the Matrox MXO2 product line,” said Alberto Cieri, Matrox senior director of sales and marketing. “With this we have started to implement our vision of expanding the capabilities of Matrox MAX technology beyond H.264 export acceleration.”

Availability

Matrox products are available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. The new H.264 direct capture utility for PC will be available to registered users of Matrox MXO2 devices with the MAX option as a free download from the Matrox website in Fall 2010.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada.