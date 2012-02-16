54th ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® AUDIO TECHNICAL TEAM COLLABORATES FOR LIVE BROADCAST

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Feb. 16, 2012) — The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards® on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012, showcased an amazing collection of musical performances and tributes and utilized the latest in technology to provide television viewers worldwide with a cutting-edge, high-definition/5.1 surround sound event.

The GRAMMY Awards' technical staff consists of audio pioneers who continually strive to employ the latest in HDTV and 5.1 technology to enhance the show. The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® members Phil Ramone and Hank Neuberger again supervised the broadcast audio, while fellow P&E Wing member Leslie Ann Jones supervised the house audio.

Caption: Only minutes before the start of the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards, several members of the 2012 audio team gathered for a photo. Pictured L-R: Top Row: Toby Scott, Bruce Springsteen Engineer; Hank Neuberger, GRAMMY Award Telecast sound supervisor; John Harris, Co-Broadcast Music Mixer; Glenn Lorbecki, Recording Academy Secretary/Treasurer; Bob Clearmountain, Bruce Springsteen Engineer. Bottom Row: Eric Schilling, Co-Broadcast Music Mixer; Leslie Ann Jones and Phil Ramone, GRAMMY Award Telecast sound supervisors; and Maureen Droney, P&E Wing Senior Executive Director.

Photograph courtesy of The Recording Academy®/Wireimage.com © 2012. Photograph by John Shearer.

