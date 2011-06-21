Grass Valley Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2011 Global Market Share Leadership of the Year Award in Video Switchers

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, has awarded Grass Valley™ the 2011 Global Market Share Leadership of the Year Award in the overall video switchers market. The award recognizes Grass Valley as a “best-in-class company” that has distinguished itself in the key technology areas of worldwide growth, innovation and leadership. After a year of extensive best practices research, Frost & Sullivan noted that Grass Valley has recorded the maximum share of the total video switcher sales during 2010 and also is the market leader in the routing switcher space.

The Frost & Sullivan Award for Global Market Share Leadership is presented to the company that has demonstrated excellence in capturing the highest market share within its industry. The award recognizes the company's leadership position within the industry in terms of revenue or units sold. Each year, this award is given to a company that has exhibited market share leadership through the implementation of sound market strategies.

With the mature video switchers market rebounding in 2010, Grass Valley continues to be the market leader in the overall video switchers market, according to Frost & Sullivan. Its analysis shows that this market leadership position is a result of Grass Valley having the maximum share of the production switchers market, in addition to having a strong position in the routing switchers market. The company also has a strong presence in the master control market.

“Grass Valley has reached this market leadership position by virtue of its strong focus on product innovation, command over a well-oiled sales and distribution channel, and most importantly by helping their customers obtain maximum return on investment,” said Sashankh Kale, a Frost & Sullivan industry analyst. “The company’s systems have found great success across geographies as the company retains its older clients, while constantly gaining newer ones. Based on these and other factors, Frost & Sullivan is proud to present the 2011Global Market Share Leadership of the Year Award in Video Switchers to Grass Valley.”

Grass Valley has successfully captured 20.1 percent of the total video switchers market for the year 2010, while also gaining market leadership in the routing switcher space, accounting for 21.2 percent of the market. The company has a global customer presence and since its formation in 1959 has acquired more than 3,000 customers in the broadcast space in addition to customers across other end-user segments. The company has a strong presence in North America, while it continues to expand and grow in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

“Grass Valley’s production and routing switchers have seen a high degree of success in broadcast networks and other segments around the world because they offer flexibility to handle a variety of signal types from the same frame with cost-effective value that translates to long-term reliability and a fast return on investment,” said Scott Murray, Senior Vice President, Live Production Solutions at Grass Valley. “We’re honored to have received this award, which once again distinguishes Grass Valley as a clear leader in the markets that it serves.”

Grass Valley’s switcher portfolio for production and routing includes the Kayenne™ Video Production Center, Kayenne XL panel, Kalypso™ HD production switcher, Kayak™ SD/HD production switcher, KayakDD Series production switchers, Trinix™ NXT digital routers, Concerto™ Series routers, Acappella™ routers, Indigo™ AV Mixer and others.

The company is constantly adding features to both its production and routing switcher product lines. The most recent additions to the production switcher product offering have been included with the new software releases for the Kayak production switcher (version 7.0.4 releasing soon) and the Kayenne Video Production Center (version 3.0), while the routing switcher product offering now includes 3 Gb/s for the Concerto routing switcher and new asymmetric frames, fiber optic I/O, and internal multiviewer additions to the Trinix routing switcher.

