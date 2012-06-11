TSL Professional Products Highlights Audio Monitoring Platform, Virtual Panel for TallyMan and TouchMix Pilot at BroadcastAsia2012

SUNTEC, SINGAPORE, JUNE 11, 2012 – TSL Professional Products Ltd., a leading manufacturer of audio monitoring, tally and power management solutions for the international broadcast industry, will highlight its most recent products at BroadcastAsia2012 (Stand 4E2-01), including the PAM2 MK2, a brand-new multichannel audio monitoring platform, a new Virtual Panel for its TallyMan system and the Touchmix Pilot.

TSL has a longstanding relationship with the Asian broadcast market. Recently, CCTV, mainland China’s dominant state broadcaster, which operates a network of 22 channels servicing more than one billion viewers, has purchased eight of TSL’s new PAM2 MK2 units for installation at its London broadcast center for the summer games.

TSL’s PAM2 MK2 has new features to help aid broadcasters, such as CCTV adhering to the latest loudness regulations. Readings from the PAM2 MK2 can now be sent to a larger monitor via an SDI output for clearer and quicker monitoring. Users also have the option to save and recall settings to a USB via a port on the front panel. The PAM2 MK2 also features an Ethernet port, which offers network connectivity to Web browsers and system management software applications. The PAM2 MK2 will be one of the first audio monitoring solutions to feature Dolby’s CAT1100 module, which will enable the PAM2 MK2 to perform Dolby E decoding and external speaker monitoring, as well as Dolby Digital Plus with surround descriptive audio and stream mixing, which will evolve to 7.1 as broadcasters adopt the full cinematic experience.

The TallyMan VP (Virtual Panel) sits at the heart of any broadcast application, providing a seamless communication path between equipment at the user’s fingertips. Engineered with the needs of creative operators in mind, the TallyMan VP provides simplified control of multiple router I/Os.

With the TallyMan VP, there is no to need to install individual hardware panels each time a router is changed. It can also interface with any third-party router, vision mixer or multi-viewer. This provides “universal” control for operators who don’t need to be aware of source paths or any complicated working parts.

The new TallyMan VP is compatible with TSL’s TallyMan tally management system, the industry standard for major broadcast networks and all-sports channels. The new panel provides immediate benefits for existing TallyMan users and offers an intuitive centralized platform for broadcasters who are looking to simplify their broadcast-chain workflows.

Also at Broadcast Asia, TSL will demonstrate the new Touchmix Pilot Desktop Remote system, the next generation of its AVM-T-MIX (Touchmix) system. The Touchmix system consists of a desktop remote panel with a rack-mount host unit, and offers one-touch access to any analog or digital audio source material in mono, stereo or surround.

Designed with the latest touch screen technology, the intuitive user interface allows operators from any user-convenient location to tap the audio channel they wish to hear and mix together incoming analog or digital audio source material in mono, stereo or surround. The unit allows for adjustment of individual level and balance. Complex configuration snapshots can be loaded or saved using on-board memory locations or via the on-board USB port. The system can be set up effortlessly in a matter of minutes due to its straightforward configurability. The Touchmix, a system design inspired by input from the BBC, is unlike any other compact audio monitoring product.

About TSL Professional Products Ltd.

TSL Professional Products Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, tally solutions and power management tools, TSL PPL products satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. TSL PPL’s dedicated products team has many years of combined personal, hands-on experience, having worked for broadcasters, post-production facilities, information technology companies and outside broadcast operators worldwide. For more information, please visit www.tsl.co.uk.