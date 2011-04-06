NewTek Elevates Pat Grogan to Senior Vice President of Operations

SAN ANTONIO - April 6, 2011 - NewTek, worldwide leader of video and 3D animation products, today announced that Pat Grogan has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations. Previously, Grogan was the vice president of Operations at NewTek. In his new role, Grogan will focus on corporate facilities and manufacturing processes to meet ever-increasing product demands.

"Pat has overseen the day-to-day operations of this company for almost 15 years," said NewTek CFO, Steve Doubleday. "He has been a key member of management since the company's relocation to San Antonio in 1997, when he came aboard as director of education and training. His experience in video production, management and operations sets him apart as a leader in this organization. We look forward to his continued service in this new role."

Prior to working at NewTek, Grogan spent 18 years as producer/director, media center director, and faculty member at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. He also produced and hosted a variety of TV programs for Washburn Cable Television. In conjunction with NewTek, he established the first NewTek Authorized Training Center on the WU campus. Grogan holds a bachelor's degree in Radio & Television Production from Washburn, and a master's degree in Educational Technology from Kansas State University.

About NewTek at National Association of Broadcasters Show 2011

NewTek will demonstrate its latest products, including TriCaster(tm) TCXD850, TriCaster TCXD850 CS and TriCaster Virtual Set Editor at Booth #SL4514. In addition, NewTek will give away over $100,000 in prizes during the TriCaster-A-Day Giveaway. NewTek will present the second annual "Broadcast Minds" free event on Tuesday, April 12 at the Renaissance Hotel beginning at 6 p.m. PT. Panelists include Adam Carolla, Leo Laporte, Steve Hellmuth, and Mark Fratto. The event will be moderated by Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen, editor, Streaming Media Magazine. Space is limited and guests are encouraged to sign up at www.newtek.com/nab.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster(tm) product line, 3PLAY(tm) and LightWave 3D(r). NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy(r) Awards.

Clients include: MTV, Adam Carolla Show, Leo Laporte's TWiT.TV, ESPN X Games, New York Giants, NBA Development League, St. John's University, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), North American Aerospace Defense Command, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in feature films and television shows, including "Avatar," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

