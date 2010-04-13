YAMAHA TO INTRODUCE HD-SDI INTERFACE AT NAB 2010

BUENA PARK, Calif.⎯Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. will introduce a new broadcast interface card at NAB 2010 Las Vegas at Booth #C1336. The MY8-SDI-ED card, compatible with all Yamaha digital mixing consoles and DME series digital mixing engines, offers from eight to 64 I/O channels, depending on the number of consoles and cards used, and provides input and output of HD-SDI embedded audio signals.

Featuring one HD/SD-SDI input, two HD/SD-SDI outputs (same signal), and one through-output (re-clocked), each MY8-SDI-ED card is able to de-embed up to two of the four audio groups (four channels per group for a total eight channels), multiplexed in an HD-SDI signal, and can embed two audio groups into an HD/SD-SDI signal for output.

“Many broadcasters use both HD and SD format systems, so the MY8-SDI-ED card was designed to enable direct interface from either format when using Yamaha digital products,” states Marc Lopez, marketing manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc.

As with all Yamaha MY Series cards, the new MY8-SDI-ED card is designed for use in the optional I/O slots of the company’s digital mixers and mix engines and enables direct interface to EtherSound, CobraNet, AES/EBU, MADI, ADAT, Dante and other formats.

The Yamaha MY8-SDI-ED will be available in the spring with a targeted MSRP of $3,000.

For more information, visit Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. at NAB 2010, booth #C1336; or visit www.yamahaca.com.

-END-

About Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc.:

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. (YCAS) provides a full line of integrated professional audio products offering complete systems solutions for the broadcast, sound reinforcement/installed sound, touring, commercial recording, and post production markets. With the addition of NEXO to the product line, the company remains the official U.S. and Canadian distributor for all NEXO speaker models. YCAS offers comprehensive in-house and field product training for its customers, a dedicated dealer network, and 24/7 technical support.