UNIVISION IMPLEMENTS RSG MEDIA SYSTEMS’ RIGHTSLOGIC

NEW YORK - Univision Communications Inc., the leading media company serving Hispanic America, and a worldwide leader in the digital distribution of content, announces that it has implemented RightsLogic©, a program and rights management application, from RSG Media Systems, ( www.rsgmedia.com), to enhance its ability to manage and track contract deal terms, obligations, deliverables, and restrictions for all its content worldwide.

The implementation of RightsLogic© is augmenting Univision’s ability to identify and repurpose content for different channels by enhancing its Rights Clearances Group and leveraging the rights management application to control contract detail and workflow.

“This new system allows Univision the ability to handle the increasing contractual complexity of third-party created content and expand our ability to monetize new platforms and distribution channels,” said Kevin Conroy, president, Univision Interactive Media. “Now we can identify what content is available, and when, as well as any usage obligations.”

Mukesh Sehgal, president and CEO of RSG Media Systems, adds, “We are amazed at how effectively Univision is using their rights and are extremely pleased that RightsLogic is able to unlock so much value for them. Because of the expertise of their business users and IT department, the implementation was extraordinarily smooth. It is every exciting for us to see one of our clients taking full advantage of all of the new revenue opportunities out there.”

About Univision Communications Inc.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) is the premier media company serving Hispanic America. Its assets include Univision Network, one of the top five networks in the U.S. regardless of language and the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast television network in the U.S. reaching 97% of U.S. Hispanic households; TeleFutura Network, a general-interest Spanish-language broadcast television network, reaching 86% of U.S. Hispanic households; Galavisión, the country’s leading Spanish-language cable network; Univision Studios, which produces and co-produces reality shows, dramatic series and other programming formats for the Company’s platforms; Univision Local Media, which owns and/or operates 62 television stations and 70 radio stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico; Univision Interactive Media, a network of national and local online and mobile sites including Univision.com, which continues to be the #1 most-visited Spanish-language website among U.S. online Hispanics, Univision Móvil, a longstanding industry-leader with unique, relevant mobile products and service, and Univision Partner Group, a specialized advertising and publisher network; and TuTv, U.S. outlet for pay television channels of Mexico-based Grupo Televisa. Headquartered in New York City, UCI has television network operations in Miami and television and radio stations and sales offices in major cities throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.univision.net.

About RSG Media Systems

RSG Media Systems, www.rsgmedia.com, leverages over 25 years of experience designing innovative business applications for major media and entertainment industry clients to deliver RightsLogic, an enterprise program and rights management product suite that includes tools to manage deals for content from conception through scheduling to any related financial transactions. We combine strategic vision with deep technological understanding to provide our customers with pragmatic user-centric systems that create immediate and measurable value. Our clients describe us as thought leaders who identify and capture industry best practices.

