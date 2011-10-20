TC ELECTRONIC PRESENTS BS.1770-2 COMPLIANT SOFTWARE UPGRADE FOR DB2 LOUDNESS CORRECTION PROCESSOR AT AES 2011

NEW YORK —TC Electronic, a global leader in digital signal processing and loudness control technologies for the professional audio, broadcast and post-production markets, is pleased to announce software update version 1.25 for its DB2 Loudness Correction processor at AES 2011 (Booth 541). This update continues the company’s commitment to support the development of new loudness and true-peak level standards in production, ingest, transmission and logging.

Version 1.25 contains ITU BS.1770-2 based loudness adjustment plus dedicated new factory presets for stations conforming to either of the EBU R128, ATSC A/85, TR-B32 or OP59 standards. In addition to more processing and new presets, version 1.25 also introduces one-pass trickle-down processing from these new broadcast standards to help optimize simulcasts for mobile and IPTV. Trickle-down processing is a cost-effective, audio-conscious way of dealing with multiple broadcast platforms without increasing the station workload.

The software upgrade also features a new Mobile preset bank, which offers high-resolution on-the-fly conversion of content for mobile broadcast. The DB2’s 48-bit domain one-step process ensures mobile and iPod audio intelligibility at the highest possible quality, regardless of which data reduction codec is being used. Finally, its true-peak output limiter makes even decade-old data reduction, such as AC3 or MP3, sound remarkably good, and the already low-latency has been decreased further to only 0.8 ms.

The new software version 1.25 is free of charge to all DB2 users, including an update of the remote application, Icon.

DB2 puts all of the tools necessary for trouble-free broadcasting into one rack-mountable unit and adds to a scalable family of processors, covering from regional stations to network centers, from Pod-cast to HDTV, from AC3 to linear and from mono to 5.1. DB2 is a new smaller version of DB4 and DB8 and is the perfect choice for dual mono or stereo operation in MPEG, AAC, AC3 or linear audio transmission and linking. The performance of the DB2 is similar to its larger counterparts and is also preset compatible across the range. Like the rest of the DB family, DB2 offers high-quality loudness correction without metadata dependence and is compatible with the latest ITU and EBU audio standards.

For more information on the DB2 and its v.1.25 Software Download Please Visit:

www.tcelectronic.com/db2software