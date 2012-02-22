Jünger Audio to introduce new members of *AP loudness control processor

Jünger Audio will unveil two new additions to its *AP family of loudness control processors. These units are specifically designed to help U.S. broadcasters stay within the parameters of the newly enacted CALM Act.

The *AP family incorporates Version II of Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC adaptive loudness algorithm, which is compliant with all current broadcast audio loudness recommendations including ITU 1770 (versions 1 and 2), ATSC A/85, ARIB TR-B32 and EBU R128. Based on a Multi-Loop dynamic range control principle where slow changes (AGC), fast changes (transient processing) and Look Ahead peak limiting are handled simultaneously, LEVEL MAGIC offers level management with high audio quality and without coloration, pumping, breathing, distortion or modulation effects.

Jünger Audio also will show its T*AP TV audio processor, which made its operational debut at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest and is now being installed in numerous broadcast facilities.

See Jünger Audio at 2012 NAB Show booth SU3604.