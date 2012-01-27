"The Passion Play" Resounds With New Sanken Head Worn Mic

COS-11D HWM Shines in Shepherd of the Hills Production

Each year, California's Shepherd of the Hills Church presents "The Passion Play," a large scale musical reenactment of the life of Jesus Christ. With over 160 cast members, the critically-acclaimed production has become a focal point of activity for one of the nation's largest non-denominational churches. This year, Sanken's new COS-11D HWM head worn microphone was tested out on principle performers by Technical Director and Production Designer Jeff Taylor.

"We had access to an early production unit and gave it a try," remarked Taylor. "We were amazed at the sonic quality, not only for the robust singing, but the speech, as well. Everything just opened up -- it sounded as if we were using good handheld ribbon mics."

Sanken's new head worn COS-11D HWM utilizes the same miniature components lauded industrywide as the lavalier microphone for film, TV, and stage. The ultra-miniature new generation microphone was designed for hi-resolution audio and is now available for live stage productions, broadcast, and houses of worship. The mic is especially valuable when there is rigorous head movement, while the close proximity of the mic to the vocal source provides consistently good audio with very natural characteristics.

"We tried the new Sanken mic on the cast member portraying Pilate," explained Jeff Taylor. "It is a fairly active role and the gentleman is very dramatic, very physical in his performance, and we had no issues whatsoever. "

"My FOH engineers were really impressed with the overall quality, so we put it on our musical director, Maxine Anderson, who is a professional vocal performer herself. She is an extremely powerful vocalist, and we wanted to see how the headroom was, so she just let it fly. The Sanken performed flawlessly."

Sanken's new microphone was also designed to provide greater immunity to RF interference. It incorporates exclusive design advances that deal with both digital and digital/analog hybrid RF wireless transmission. Taylor concluded, "There was a lot of RF flying around on that stage, and the COS-11D performed very well, no issues at all. We have a big Christmas production coming up and we're really looking forward to using these new Sanken mics."

For more information about Shepherd of the Hills Church, visit:

http://www.theshepherd.org

For more info about Sanken, visit distributor plus24: http://www.plus24.net

or phone 323.845.1171