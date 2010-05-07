NewTek TriCaster TCXD850 Awarded EventDVLive Winner's Circle

SAN ANTONIO - May 7, 2010 - NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, today announced that TriCaster model TCXD850, its newly launched multi-channel, high definition/standard definition (HD/SD) portable live production system, was recognized by EventDVLive in its first-ever Winner's Circle award program. This is the fourth prestigious award NewTek has received for TriCaster TCXD850, which was unveiled at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2010.

TriCaster TCXD850 won in the Live Switchers and Production Systems category. According to the EventDVLive awards committee, they chose their winners by focusing on equipment geared toward live event producers, and technology and services that will help their readers expand their capabilities and streamline their workflows most significantly in the near-term.

"NewTek TriCaster is the solution of choice for live event producers, offering many benefits that were previously found only in a large live HD truck," said Andrew Cross, executive vice president, engineering, NewTek. "TriCaster TCXD850 represents the most advanced technological breakthrough in portable live production that NewTek has ever introduced. Gaining this kind of validation in our industry from EventDVLive, is very significant for us and our customers. We want to thank the editors for recognizing NewTek TriCaster TCXD850 as an NAB top 10 product for live event producers."

The latest addition to the TriCaster line of portable live production systems, TriCaster TCXD850 is a 22-channel HD/SD live production switcher in a rack mount form factor, with redundant power supply and removable storage; eight external sources, eight virtual/mix channels; live HD virtual sets and advanced matte generation; overlay with rotation, positioning and scaling in 3D plus animated effects; HD live streaming; increased media player capabilities; and multi-view monitoring of all inputs and outputs.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD/SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others.

TriCaster TCXD850 also received STAR, Vidy and Black Diamond awards from TV Technology, Videography and DV magazines, respectively, at the NAB Show 2010.

Pricing and Availability

TriCaster TCXD850 is slated to ship July 15, 2010. TriCaster TCXD850 in NTSC will retail in North America for US$24,995 and in multi-standard internationally for US$27,995. The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995, and multi-standard internationally starting at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

Take advantage of the TriCaster Upgrade Guarantee

Buy any TriCaster portable live production system now through June 30, 2010, and trade it in for the full purchase price credit towards TriCaster TCXD850.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: MTV Music Group, NBA Development League, New York Giants, "Furious World," Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

###

The TriCaster product line includes TriCaster, TriCaster PRO, TriCaster STUDIO and TriCaster BROADCAST, which are trademarks of NewTek.

3PLAY, DataLink, TriCaster VM, TimeWarp, LiveControl, SpeedEDIT, VT[5], iVGA, LiveSet, LiveMatte, LiveText, 3D Arsenal and LightWave Rendition are trademarks of NewTek.

LightWave and LightWave 3D are registered trademarks of NewTek.

All other products or brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.