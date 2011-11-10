RTW Congratulates Sonotechnique on 30 Years of Service

RTW to Exhibit at Technoblitz 2011, Hosted by Sonotechnique

MONTREAL, NOVEMBER 10, 2011 — RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post-production and quality control, is thrilled to congratulate its distributor, Sonotechnique, on its 30th year of providing audio solutions to the Canadian market. RTW will celebrate with Sonotechnique during the distributor’s Technoblitz Conference in Montreal.

Recently recognized by RTW for its excellent sales support, Sonotechnique has secured RTW equipment for several high-profile events, including the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. During RTW’s First Annual Sales Awards session, held during IBC, Sonotechnique was presented with the “Best Ramp-Up” award for its excellent service in distributing RTW products.

“We are very happy to celebrate such a momentous occasion with Sonotechnique, our Canadian partner,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “RTW has been working with the company for quite some time and we have built a strong relationship over the years. Sonotechnique’s extensive knowledge of our products has helped RTW shape a solid reputation in the broadcast and pro audio industries. We look forward to celebrating more milestones in the coming years.”

To mark its 30th anniversary, Sonotechnique is holding its Technoblitz convention, a unique high-tech event specifically featuring its partner companies. This includes manufacturers of equipment and software solutions for professionals in audio and video production, recording, plus radio and television broadcasting. From November 9 to November 10, in the Marché Bonsecours (De la Commune Hall), leading industry experts from the world of production will be available to discuss the future of audio and video.

Sonotechnique is a leading supplier of pro audio and video equipment for the film, recording, post-production, radio, television and live markets.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 40 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on professional audio signal metering tools that are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The current product portfolio highlights the TouchMonitor range, a new series of tools for visual signal analysis and comprehensive loudness metering. The TouchMonitor combines the highest of flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface and touchscreen-based multichannel-analysis features, integrating exceptional surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. The high-end SurroundControl series of products with fully fledged loudness measuring combines the convenient metering options of the RTW surround display devices and the control functions of an eight-channel monitoring controller.

For more information, visit www.rtw.de or www.facebook.com/rtw.de, or call +49 221 709130.