Mobile TV Group Expands HD OB Fleet With Calrec Artemis Beam

Photo Caption 1: Mobile TV Group's new Calrec Artemis Beam audio console.

Photo Caption 2: Mobile TV Group's 53-foot-long HD/SD expando OB truck.

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- June 13, 2012 -- Calrec today announced that Denver-based mobile production giant Mobile TV Group has purchased a third Calrec audio console for its expanding fleet of outdoor broadcast (OB) trucks, which cover more than 4,000 sports and entertainment events each year. Mobile TV Group's new Calrec Artemis Beam console will mix and route audio signals inside the 28th truck in the company's nearly all-HD fleet.

"We're the second-largest OB truck company in the United States and have the highest percentage of HD trucks of any fleet in the country, so we need to provide the audio capability to match," said Philip Garvin, Mobile TV Group general manager. "Artemis Beam gives us the processing power and functionality necessary to meet the high-resolution audio demands of multichannel, live-action HD sports telecasts."

The 48-fader Artemis Beam console is being installed in 31HDX, a 53-foot-long HD/SD expando OB truck, which will be deployed to Phoenix to cover Arizona Diamondbacks(R) baseball, Phoenix Coyotes hockey, and Phoenix Suns basketball games. The console boasts 128 analog inputs and 64 AES inputs, and is capable of producing six channels of output for surround sound. It will be used in conjunction with a Grass Valley(TM) Jupiter(TM) router control system that supports the SW-P-08 router protocol.

Garvin cited the reputation, reliability, and functionality of the Calrec consoles as his primary reason for purchasing another Artemis Beam.

Artemis Beam and its sister console, Artemis Light, are based on the award-winning Apollo platform. Also available in a larger Artemis Shine version, the consoles use the same Bluefin(TM)2 HDSP technology as Apollo, and have an enormous routing and processing capacity. Bluefin 2 affords 340-channel processing paths on an Artemis Beam and 240 paths on an Artemis Light, with up to 128 program busses, 64 IFB/Track outputs and 32 auxiliaries. Artemis' I/O functions are performed by Calrec's Hydra2 audio routing system, which uses high-capacity 8192² crosspoint routers and a variety of I/O units.

Mobile TV Group's newest Artemis Beam console was commissioned June 4.

