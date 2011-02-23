Nevion brings the Oscars® to TV screens for the sixth consecutive year

Ventura solutions to transport video for the 83rd Academy Awards®

Hollywood, California, February 23, 2011: Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solutions provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide, is providing video transport solutions for the upcoming 83rd Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood on Sunday February 27. This is the sixth consecutive year that Nevion’s video transport solutions have helped bring the Oscars, one of the most highly viewed events in the world, to TV screens across the globe.

Nevion’s Ventura solutions will transport video signals from outside broadcast (OB) trucks at the Kodak Theater across the local network and throughout the country.

“Our Ventura solutions have once again been chosen to transport video for the most prominent award ceremony in the world, thanks to their unparalleled visual quality and carrier-grade reliability,” said Eugene Keane, president of Nevion’s media networks division. “Nevion solutions are relied on to transport video for the world’s most high-profile events, whether they’re awards ceremonies, global sporting events or presidential addresses.”

The Academy Awards is televised live across the United States, Canada and the UK, and attracts millions of viewers elsewhere throughout the world. Last year’s ceremony attracted 41.62 million viewers in the United States alone. According to the Academy, the broadcast has up to a billion viewers internationally.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

® Academy Award and Oscar are registered trademarks of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

