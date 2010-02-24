Neumann Brings Legendary Sound Within Reach of Home and Project Studio Users with the New TLM 102 Microphone

Versatile, High Performance Microphone Delivers Uncompromising Audio Quality at an Affordable Price

OLD LYME, Conn. – February 24, 2010 – Neumann, manufacturer of the world's most highly regarded microphones, announces its newest large-diaphragm microphone: the TLM 102. The TLM 102, which is 13% smaller than its "big brother"," the TLM 103, delivers legendary Neumann performance in a small and economically attractive package.

The TLM 102 puts outstanding sound quality within the reach of home and project-based recording studios, economically minded broadcast facilities and travelling musicians. The new microphone, which comes in a sleek black or nickel finish, is highly versatile and has several distinguishing characteristics:

* At just 116mm x 52mm, the TLM 102 literally fits in the palm of your hand making it unobtrusive and easy to transport.

* With a maximum SPL of 144 dB and a slight presence peak of 6 kHz, the TLM 102 is ideal for vocals and a variety of instruments, including drums, guitar, saxophone and many others.

* Its rugged body design and foam lined grille makes it perfect to take out on the road while eliminating the need of a pop filter.

* It is extremely quiet with a very low self-noise (12 dB-A).

Robb Blumenreder, channel manager, professional systems of Sennheiser, commented: "This microphone makes the legendary Neumann sound accessible to an entirely new user base, who is very likely already familiar with the quality and longevity of our brand. While it is the smallest and most economical large diaphragm microphone Neumann has ever manufactured, it has uncompromising sound characteristics and versatility that users will appreciate."

The foam-lined grille of the TLM 102 helps to naturally reduce harsh "p" and "s" sounds, without the need of a pop filter. In addition, the elasticly mounted capsule helps to reduce the sound of structure-borne noise without the need for an expensive shockmount. The TLM 102 microphone is available now and has an MSRP of $1,020.